Aziz Ansari Discusses 'Crazy Rich Asians,' Movie Representation in Netflix Stand-Up Special Clip

"It doesn't matter what you think about the movie. It's just fun to make white people feel bad," the actor-comedian teases in the 'Aziz Ansari Right Now' preview in which he questions whether people truly enjoyed the film.

Netflix has provided the first glimpse of Aziz Ansari's upcoming Netflix stand-up special Aziz Ansari Right Now.

In the preview released Monday, the actor-comedian discusses the success of Crazy Rich Asians. Mentioning how the film had a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Ansari questions an audience member, who states that she would give the film an 85 instead.

"Wow. 12 percent less. Anything in particular that made you dock it 12 points, ma'am?" Ansari asks, leaving the audience member to nervously laugh. "I'm just messing with you. It doesn't matter what you think about the movie. It's just fun to make white people feel bad," he adds.

The comic then reflects on how Crazy Rich Asians marks how far society has changed "in just two generations." Ansari first mentions that grandmothers could describe the pic as one that has "too many Orientals" and audience members may feel obliged to like it to simply support diversity being represented onscreen. He also recalls a time when someone mentioned to him that they enjoyed the film more after watching it with their "Asian friend."

"Could you imagine if I watched Paul Bart: Mall Cop? And I was like, 'I didn't really like it, but then I watched it again with one of my chubby white friends — really changed my perspective,'" Ansari quips.

The preview is the first full-length clip released of the actor-comedian's return to Netflix. Ansari's last two comedy specials, Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive and Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, both aired on the streaming service. Last week, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming special, which was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze and based on Ansari's worldwide Road to Nowhere comedy tour, which sold out in 75 cities in the U.S. and 12 countries abroad.

Aziz Ansari Right Now was a filmed set from the Brooklyn Academy of Music tour dates in New York.

The special also marks Ansari's return to Netflix after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a Babe.net story in January titled "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life." According to those who attended one of the shows, Ansari addresses the #MeToo movement and the allegations leveled against him.

Aziz Ansari Right Now hits the streaming service Tuesday.

