'Baby Shark' Preschool Series a Go at Nickelodeon

The show based on the hit song and pop-culture phenomenon will debut with a holiday special in December.

Nickelodeon is diving in with Baby Shark (doo-doo-do-do-doo-do).

The ViacomCBS cable network has given a series order to Baby Shark's Big Show, a preschool animated series based on the hit song/pop-culture phenomenon that is the second most watched video in the history of YouTube with 5.7 billion views. The show is set to debut with a holiday special in December before beginning its regular run in spring 2021.

"Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property,” said Ramsey Naito, executive vp production and development at Nickelodeon Animation.

Baby Shark's Big Show will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the company behind children's brand Pinkfong that launched the Baby Shark phenomenon. Nick has ordered 26 half-hour episodes of the show, which will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they have adventures in the community of Carnivore Cove, meet new friends and sing original songs.

The series is executive produced by Gary "Doodles" DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica (Breadwinners), with Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) co-exec producing. Eryk Casemiro, senior vp Nickelodeon Preschool, is overseeing production.

Baby Shark's Big Show will join a lineup of preschool shows at Nickelodeon that includes the long-running Paw Patrol and Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue's Clues and You, Bubble Guppies and Ryan's Mystery Playdate, among others.