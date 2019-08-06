'Baby-Sitters Club': Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein to Topline Netflix Comedy

The half-hour dramedy is a contemporary take on Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series.

Netflix has found the first two members of its Baby-Sitters Club reboot.

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) will star in the live-action contemporary take of Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series.

Picked up straight to series in February, the 10-episode half-hour dramedy follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Conn.

Silverstone follows up her role in TV Land-turned-Paramount Network series American Woman and will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and the love interest of Watson Brewer (Feuerstein). Production on the single-camera family series has begun in Vancouver.

Silverstone's credits include Batman & Robin, '90s staple Clueless and The Crush. She's repped by UTA, Curtis Brown Group, Untitled Entertainment and Gang Tyre.

Feuerstein, repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham, counts 100-plus episodes of USA Network's Royal Pains, starring/writing/exec producing CBS' 9JKL and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.