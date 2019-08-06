8:00am PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Baby-Sitters Club': Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein to Topline Netflix Comedy
Netflix has found the first two members of its Baby-Sitters Club reboot.
Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) will star in the live-action contemporary take of Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series.
Picked up straight to series in February, the 10-episode half-hour dramedy follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Conn.
Silverstone follows up her role in TV Land-turned-Paramount Network series American Woman and will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and the love interest of Watson Brewer (Feuerstein). Production on the single-camera family series has begun in Vancouver.
The Walden Media-produced series hails from exec producer New Line Cinema and DreamWorks president of production Michael De Luca (The Social Network). Rachel Shukert (Netflix's Jenji Kohan favorite GLOW) will serve as showrunner. Broad City's Lucia Aniello will also exec produce and direct. Author Martin will produce.
Walden Media, which owns the rights to the book series, will produce the half-hour series. De Luca and Walden Media's Naia Cucukov took out the modern take of female friendship, entrepreneurialism and empowerment in May 2018. Aniello will produce via her Paulilu Productions banner. The series will tackle themes around divorce, racism and belonging in a series geared for kids, teens and adults. The franchise was hailed by The New Yorker in a 2016 essay as "feminist legacy."
Silverstone's credits include Batman & Robin, '90s staple Clueless and The Crush. She's repped by UTA, Curtis Brown Group, Untitled Entertainment and Gang Tyre.
Feuerstein, repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham, counts 100-plus episodes of USA Network's Royal Pains, starring/writing/exec producing CBS' 9JKL and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.
