TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Rebounds, '911: Lone Star' Decent Despite Post-NFL Plunge

Fox's drama predictably comes down a bunch after its football-fueled premiere but ties as Monday's top scripted show in adults 18-49.

The Bachelor bounced back from last week's ratings dip to lead ABC to a first-place finish among adults 18-49 Monday night. NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions also improved week to week. The time-period debut of 911: Lone Star on Fox unsurprisingly came down a lot from its NFL-fueled premiere Sunday, but it still tied for first place among scripted shows in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor scored a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, up from 1.6 last week to match its season premiere. It led the second-ranked show in the demo (AGT: Champions at 1.1) by a 73 percent margin. The Bachelor's 6.22 million viewers are a season high. The Good Doctor (0.9 in 18-49, 5.39 million viewers) also improved on last week's ratings.

At Fox, 911: Lone Star didn't come close to its post-NFL debut of 11.5 million viewers and 3.2 in adults 18-49 — it fell by more than half to 5.83 million viewers and a 0.9 in the demo, the latter number tying with The Good Doctor for tops among scripted shows. Those numbers put it in the upper half of same-day ratings for dramas this season, about 830,000 viewers and half a ratings point behind the same-day average for parent show 911. Prodigal Son returned from hiatus with a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.13 million viewers, on par with its last episodes of the fall.

America's Got Talent: The Champions rose 0.2 in adults 18-49 and added about 450,000 viewers week to week, leading the night with 6.97 million viewers. Manifest was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.7 and rose in viewers from 3.49 million to 3.7 million.

CBS' The Neighborhood (6.77 million viewers, 0.8 in 18-49) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.44 million, 0.7) posted above-average audiences. All Rise (5.75 million, 0.6) ticked up in adults 18-49 despite a small total-viewer loss, and Bull (6.03 million, 0.6) was fairly steady. The CW's All American and Black Lightning each posted 0.2 ratings in the 18-49 demo.

ABC's 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 was well clear of the 0.9 for second-place NBC. Fox came in third with 0.8, just ahead of CBS' 0.7. Univision averaged 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.2.

