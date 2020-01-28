TV Ratings: 'Bachelor' Dips, '911: Lone Star' Steady

'America's Got Talent: The Champions' finishes as Monday's most-watched show, growing its audience for the second straight week.

The Bachelor slipped a little in the ratings Monday, but the ABC franchise nonetheless remained the night's top show among adults 18-49. America's Got Talent: The Champions finished first in total viewers, and 911: Lone Star held steady with its second outing in its regular time slot.

The Bachelor came down to a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 on ABC from 1.9 a week ago, and lost about 280,000 viewers to finish at 5.98 million. The Good Doctor also ticked down in the key ad demographic to a 0.8 but improved its total audience to 5.65 million, up from 5.44 million a week ago.

At NBC, AGT: The Champions delivered 7.32 million viewers, a 4 percent gain on last week's audience. It was even in the 18-49 demo with a 1.1. Manifest is also up a little in total viewers at 3.74 million but went the other direction in adults 18-49, dipping to a same-day series low of 0.6 (which will likely double with delayed viewing).

Fox's 911: Lone Star scored a 1.0 in adults 18-49, matching its Monday debut last week, along with 5.52 million viewers. Prodigal Son is at 0.6 (down 0.1 week to week) and 3.17 million viewers.

A Monday airing of Undercover Boss (0.6 in adults 18-49, 3.42 million viewers) was the only original show on CBS — although it's worth noting that reruns of The Neighborhood (0.8 in adults 18-49) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6) were in line with their same-day averages for originals. The CW's All American and Black Lightning each averaged 0.2 in adults 18-49.

ABC led Monday's 18-49 rankings with a 1.3 rating, besting the 1.0 for NBC. Fox came in third with 0.8. CBS finished fourth with a 0.6, followed by Univision, 0.5; Telemundo, 0.4; and The CW, 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.