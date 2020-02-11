TV Ratings: 'Bachelor' Rebounds, Hits Season High in Viewers

The Bachelor bounced back from last week's down ratings, recording its biggest same-day audience of the season Monday night and maintaining its spot as the top show among adults 18-49. Several other shows, including NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions, also grew in viewers week to week.

The Bachelor scored a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic for ABC, up from 1.5 a week ago. Its 6.38 million viewers are a same-day season high, topping the 6.26 million for the Jan. 20 episode. The Good Doctor — which was just renewed for a fourth season — ticked up in the 18-49 demo to 0.9 and drew 5.56 million viewers, off slightly versus last week's numbers.

AGT: The Champions averaged 7.17 million viewers, a 6 percent bump over last week, and a 1.0 in adults 18-49 (down from 1.1). Manifest had its biggest total audience since its season premiere with 3.74 million viewers and was steady in the demo with 0.6 (it's a big performer in delayed viewing as well).

CBS' The Neighborhood (6.44 million viewers, 0.9 in 18-49), Bob Hearts Abishola (6.02 million, 0.7) and All Rise (5.6 million, 0.7) all grew in total viewers. The Neighborhood (0.9) and All Rise (0.7) also added 0.1 to their 18-49 ratings from last week. Bull was likewise up in adults 18-49 with 0.7 but off a bit in viewers at 6.32 million (versus 6.47 million last week).

Fox's 911: Lone Star (1.0 in adults 18-49, 5.68 million viewers) and Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.14 million) both came down some versus last week. All American rose a tenth of a point to 0.3 in the demo on The CW, while Black Lightning held at 0.2.

ABC led the adults 18-49 rankings with a 1.5 rating in primetime. Fox and NBC tied for second with0.9. CBS was next with 0.7, followed by Univision with 0.5, Telemundo with 0.4 and The CW with 0.2.

