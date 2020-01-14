TV Ratings: 'Bachelor,' 'America's Got Talent: Champions' Cool in Week 2

The two are still the biggest shows on broadcast Monday, opposite college football's championship game on ESPN.

The Bachelor and America's Got Talent: The Champions both declined some in Monday's ratings, but the two were easily the best of the broadcast networks' shows — and among only a handful of originals airing opposite college football's title game on ESPN.

Ratings for the College Football Playoff Championship will be available later in the day, but it will all but certainly end up with the night's biggest audience by far. The 2019 championship drew 25.28 million viewers across ESPN's platforms.

ABC's The Bachelor led the 18-49 rankings on the broadcast networks with a 1.6 rating, down from 1.9 for its premiere last week. It averaged 5.37 million total viewers, down 11.5 percent from the 6.07 million for its premiere. The Good Doctor returned with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.05 million viewers, down some from its last airing in early December (0.9, 6.11 million).

America's Got Talent: The Champions was the most-watched broadcast show in primetime, drawing just under 6.5 million viewers to NBC. It also averaged a 0.9 in adults 18-49. As with The Bachelor, both figures are down from last week's premiere (8.06 million and 1.3). Manifest also slipped in its second week: The drama's 3.58 million viewers and 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 are down from 4.73 million and 0.9 last week.

CBS, Fox and The CW all aired reruns Monday night opposite college football.

ABC topped the network 18-49 rankings with a 1.3 in primetime. NBC finished second with 0.9. Univision's 0.5 was good enough for third place, beating the 0.4s for CBS and Fox. Telemundo came in with 0.3 and The CW with 0.1.

