TV Ratings: 'Bachelor,' 'AGT: Champions' Both Reach Season Highs

The ABC and NBC unscripted shows share the adults 18-49 lead and put distance between themselves and 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

The Bachelor and America's Got Talent: The Champions both improved in Monday's ratings, setting new season highs in viewers and tying their best adults 18-49 ratings of the season.

The Bachelor — which featured a contestant opening up about being a sexual assault survivor — scored a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, matching its season high from two weeks ago. The show's 6.35 million viewers are a season high and the first time viewership has gone above 6 million this season.

AGT: The Champions, meanwhile, drew a 1.8 in the demo, tying the season high set with its premiere, and 10.38 million viewers, a season high. The series topped 10 million viewers for the first time.

Both The Bachelor and AGT: Champions scored solid wins over CBS' Celebrity Big Brother (1.1, 4.67 million), which improved slightly on Sunday's episode but was off 0.4 from its premiere the previous Monday.

ABC's The Good Doctor slipped a bit in the 18-49 demo to 1.1 but had a four-episode high in viewers with 6.55 million. It was the night's top scripted show across the board, beating out NBC's Manifest (1.0, even with last week, and 5.59 million viewers).

The Resident and The Passage (both 0.9) came down a tenth of a point each in the demo on Fox. CBS' Magnum P.I. (0.7) and The CW's Arrow (0.4) and Black Lightning (0.3) were all even with a week ago.

ABC and NBC tied for the nightly lead in adults 18-49 at 1.5. Fox's 0.9 edged CBS' 0.8 for third place, and The CW trailed at 0.3. Spanish-language nets Univision and Telemundo each averaged 0.4.