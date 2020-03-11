TV Ratings: 'Bachelor' Finale Tops 2019, 'This Is Us' Hits Low

The ABC show ends with its biggest audience in four years and dominates Tuesday's 18-49 ratings.

The finale of The Bachelor edged last season's closer in total viewers and dominated Tuesday's primetime ratings among adults 18-49, carrying ABC to a victory in the key ad demographic. NBC's This Is Us, meanwhile, recorded its lowest same-day ratings.

The two-hour finale of The Bachelor, which recounted Peter Weber's roller coaster of emotions since filming ended in November, delivered 8.48 million viewers, up from 8.21 million for the 2019 finale and the biggest audience for a Bachelor episode since 2016. Its 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 equaled last year's final episode. Ratings for the season as a whole, both in same-day figures and with delayed viewing added, are on par with last season.

Following The Bachelor, For Life had its best 18-49 rating so far (0.8) and tied its season high in viewers with 3.15 million, pending updates.

This Is Us slipped to same-day series lows of 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 5.58 million viewers on NBC. The drama is among the top performers in delayed viewing and will make up some of those losses in the coming days. New Amsterdam (0.7 in 18-49, 4.47 million viewers) matched its most recent demo rating but was below average in total viewers. Ellen's Game of Games scored a 0.9 in the demo and 4.41 million viewers at 8 p.m., a little below its season averages.

NCIS was the most-watched show in primetime with 10.43 million viewers to go with a 1.0 in adults 18-49; both numbers are a little below average for the CBS staple. FBI (8.33 million, 0.8) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.08 million) were a little on the low side as well.

A week after hitting season highs for Fox, The Resident (0.7 in adults 18-49, 3.67 million viewers) returned to its usual numbers. Empire was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.6 but low in viewers, coming in just under 2 million. The Flash scored a 0.3 in the demo for The CW, and Legends of Tomorrow held at 0.2.

ABC's 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime more than doubled the 0.9 for second-place NBC. CBS (0.8) finished third, ahead of Fox's 0.6. Univision averaged 0.4, and The CW and Telemundo tied with 0.3.

