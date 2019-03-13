TV Ratings: 'Bachelor' Finale Tops 'This Is Us' Tuesday

Part 2 of the ABC unscripted finale carries the network to a second straight win among adults 18-49.

The Bachelor may have ended without a proposal, but the season finale of ABC's unscripted show did get the best ratings of the night on Tuesday.

For the second straight night, The Bachelor carried ABC to the No. 1 spot among adults 18-49. Tuesday's show, the second part of an extended finale, captured a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers, even with Monday's final numbers (which adjusted up from the fast nationals) and topping usual Tuesday leader This Is Us. The two-night finale scored the show's best demo ratings since 2017.

Following the finale, the debut of Videos After Dark scored a 0.8, a little ahead of ABC's season average in the 10 p.m. slot.

NBC's This Is Us drew a 1.8 in the 18-49 demo, up slightly from a week ago. Ellen's Game of Games scored a 1.2 — a season low for the game show — and New Amsterdam held at 1.0 for seventh straight episode.

On CBS, NCIS (1.1) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7) each drew a season-low ratings among adults 18-49; NCIS remained the night's most-watched show with a little under 12 million viewers. FBI was steady at 1.0.

Masterchef Junior premiered with a 0.7 on Fox, a little below the 0.9 for its 2018 debut. The Flash hit a series-low 0.5 on The CW, and Roswell, New Mexico tied its season low at 0.2.

ABC's 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo topped second-place NBC's 1.3 by half a point. CBS came in third at 0.9, followed by Fox at 0.7. The CW, Telemundo and Univision all averaged 0.4.

