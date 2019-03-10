This Week in TV: 'The Bachelor' Finale, 'Project Runway,' 'Shrill'

A heavy week for streaming premieres also brings the final season of 'Catastrophe' and new episodes of 'Queer Eye.'

Beware the Ides of March — because there is a serious glut of streaming series debuting on March 15.

New comedies from Hulu and Netflix, the final season of Amazon's Catastrophe and a couple of high-profile returnees are part of a big slate of shows premiering Friday. That's on top of the broadcast and cable load, which includes a couple of finales and the return of Empire to Fox.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: Those who know Bob Saget as a comedian know he's prone to work much bluer than his Full House/America's Funniest Home Videos persona. He gets to combine those two sides to a degree as he hosts Videos After Dark (10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC), a more grown-up (but still broadcast-safe) version of AFV.

Finales: The Bachelor closes out its season with a two-night, four-hour extravaganza (8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, ABC). Fox's The Passage also gets a two-hour finale at 8 p.m. Monday, and The Good Doctor (10 p.m. Monday, ABC) closes out its second season.

Returning: Masterchef Junior kicks off its seventh season at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox. On Wednesday, Empire (8 p.m.) and Star (9 p.m.) return to the network for the second half of their seasons.

On cable …

Returning: In more ways than one, Project Runway (8 p.m. Thursday) kicks off a new season. The fashion-design competition is back at its original network, Bravo, and has a new host (Karlie Kloss) and mentor (former winner Christian Siriano), along with two new judges (Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth). Long-time judge Nina Garcia returns.

Also returning: New seasons of Trading Spaces (8 p.m. Saturday, TLC) and Billions (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime).

New: A rebooted version of home-makeover show While You Were Out debuts at 9 p.m. Saturday on both HGTV and TLC, featuring designers from both networks.

On streaming …

New: Based on a memoir by Lindy West, Hulu's comedy Shrill (Friday) stars Aidy Bryant as woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. She tries to jump-start her career while dealing with bad boyfriends and a sick parent, among other things.

Also new: Popular British series Manhunt makes its stateside debut Monday on AcornTV; Idris Elba as a dad and DJ in Turn Up Charlie (Friday, Netflix); animated anthology Love, Death & Robots (Friday, Netflix), which counts David Fincher as an exec producer.

Final season: Catastrophe (Friday, Amazon) unspools the final six episodes of its sometimes brutal, more often hilarious look at marriage and parenting. It may, as it did for THR's reviewer, leave fans wanting more.

Returning: New seasons of Terrace House (Tuesday, Netflix), The Good Fight (Thursday, CBS All Access), Arrested Development (Friday, Netflix) and Queer Eye (Friday, Netflix) make for a very busy week in streaming.

In case you missed it …

If you need another series about young adults learning to use magic in a school setting (a university, in this case), Netflix can fill the bill with The Order. The series starring Jake Manley (iZombie) and Sarah Grey (Legends of Tomorrow) Is streaming now.