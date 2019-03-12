TV Ratings: 'Bachelor,' 'Good Doctor' Finales Reach Season Highs

ABC sweeps the night in the 18-49 demographic with part one of Colton Underwood's rule-breaking finale.

Rogue Bachelor Colton Underwood powered ABC to a ratings win Monday night.

Part one of The Bachelor's finale and the season two finale of The Good Doctor led all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49, with both shows scoring season highs in the key ad demographic. The Bachelor's 2.2 in the demo matched the 2018 finale, and its 8 million viewers were the most for the show since its 2017 finale.

The Good Doctor, meanwhile, also finished with season highs in adults 18-49 (1.4) and viewers (7.77 million). ABC's 18-49 lead extended into late night as well, where Jimmy Kimmel Live led the 11:35 p.m. shows with a 0.6 demo rating in metered markets.

The Voice scored a 2.0 in the 18-49 demo for NBC, even with last week's early numbers (it adjusted up in the finals). It also had the night's biggest total audience with 10.4 million viewers. The Enemy Within ticked up to 1.0 for its third episode.

Fox got a 0.7 from the two-hour season finale of The Passage, a season low opposite the unscripted leaders on ABC and NBC. The Neighborhood (1.0), Man With a Plan (0.7) and Magnum P.I. all tied their season lows on CBS as well (Bull aired a repeat at 10 p.m.).

Arrow (0.3) improved a little on the previous week's low on The CW, while Black Lightning remained at 0.2 in the 18-49 demo.

ABC topped the night with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, leading NBC's 1.6. CBS and Fox tied for third at 0.7. Univision had a better-than-average 0.6 thanks to the finale of its series Amar a Muerte. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW 0.3.

