TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: Women Tell All' Gives 'The Rookie' a Boost

The first-year drama has its best outing in several months with help from a 'Bachelor' lead-in.

The Rookie put up its best ratings in three months Tuesday night — with a big assist from The Bachelor.

The first-year ABC drama posted a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, its best since Nov. 27, and 4.47 million viewers, its biggest total audience since late October. Having a much larger lead-in than usual helped: The Bachelor: The Women Tell All averaged 1.6 in the 18-49 demo and just over 6 million viewers — up 45 percent in the demo and 40 percent in viewers versus last year.

The special's numbers at 9 p.m. (1.5, 5.81 million) represent ABC's best performance of the season in that hour with series programming.

NBC led the night, but both The Voice (1.8, -0.2 versus last week) and This Is Us (1.7, -0.1) were down a bit; This Is Us tied its series low in adults 18-49. New Amsterdam held steady at 1.0 for the sixth consecutive episode.

The Flash matched the 0.6 for its last episode on The CW. Roswell, New Mexico ticked up to 0.3, improving on a season low last week. CBS and Fox both aired full nights of repeats.

NBC's 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic led primetime, beating out ABC's 1.3. Fox came in third with a 0.6, followed by CBS and Univision at 0.5 and The CW and Telemundo at 0.4.