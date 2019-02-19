TV Ratings: 'Bachelor' Ties Season High, Tops 'AGT: Champions' Finale in Demo

The 'America's Got Talent' spinoff has the night's biggest total audience, ending with a season high in viewers.

The Bachelor matched its season high among adults 18-49 Monday, topping the finale of America's Got Talent: The Champions and carrying ABC to a win in the demo in primetime.

The Bachelor averaged a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, matching last week's season high. Its 6.48 million viewers is also a high for the season so far. The Good Doctor followed with a 1.1, up slightly from its last episode two weeks ago.

AGT: The Champions was even with last week's 1.7 in adults 18-49, but the 10.53 million viewers for the finale are a season high. It was the night's most-watched show by almost 4 million viewers. That did not, however, lead to any bump for the season finale of Manifest, whose 1.0 and 5.42 million viewers were both off week to week (versus 1.1 and 6 million).

The Resident and The Passage each came in at 0.9 for Fox. The latter hit that number for the fourth consecutive week, while The Resident was off slightly.

CBS comedies The Neighborhood (1.1, -0.2) and Man With a Plan (0.9, -0.1) declined week to week. Magnum P.I. (0.8) and Bull (0.7), however, both held steady compared with their most recent new episodes.

ABC led the 18-49 standings in primetime with a 1.6 rating, beating out NBC's 1.4. Fox came in third at 0.9, just ahead of CBS' 0.8. The CW averaged 0.2 with reruns of Arrow and Black Lightning.