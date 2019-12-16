'The Bachelor' Cast: Meet Peter Weber's 30 Women

Peter Weber is back for another shot at TV love.

The second runner-up on Hannah Brown's recent Bachelorette season takes over as lead of the 2020 season of The Bachelor when it premieres on Jan. 6. And on Monday, ABC released the names and bios of the 30 women who be competing for his final rose.

Weber, a Delta pilot from Westlake Village, California, beat out fellow castmates Tyler Cameron (the fan-favorite runner-up who went on to date Gigi Hadid) and Mike Johnson (the potentially first black Bachelor) when he was announced for the gig back in September.

Now that filming on Weber's season has wrapped, ABC is telling viewers to "expect turbulence" in steamy promos that reference the reality star's infamous windmill adventures (Weber had sex with Brown four times during their Fantasy Suite overnight date, a fact that was revealed on live television during Brown's finale). The biggest source of early drama comes during the three-hour premiere when Brown herself pays Weber a visit, sending his new potential girlfriends into a gossiping frenzy.

"It was an emotional conversation that needed to be had," Chris Harrison tells The Hollywood Reporter of Weber and Brown's on-camera reunion (which was teased in the trailer). "You’ll see how it plays out very early on in the season, if he really is ready to move on or if he wants this to be an option still." (Either way, Brown's Dancing With the Stars schedule would not have permitted her to stick around longterm.)

For the second season in a row, ABC released the names and photos of the cast early, publishing the information on 33 women before Weber's official announcement. The hope on behalf of the show's executives is that Bachelor Nation will take to social media to help weed out any problematic picks — a solution initially thought up by ABC Entertainment chief Rob Mills to help right some of the recent season's casting controversies. With Weber's official tally down to 30, it appears three women were disqualified.

"I think, for lack of a better process and two seasons into trying it this way, it’s as good as we have," adds Harrison. "We’re trying to evolve and giving everybody a chance to see who’s on the show and hear anything that’s out there, we do our best to do our due diligence."

The result is a group that Harrison touts as "amazing women with incredible stories," and who are poised to continue the franchise's push into inclusivity.

Take a look at the cast below before they make their debut on Monday nights (starting Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC).

Alayah, 24

The Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, Texas, is described as a pageant beauty who "has way more going on than just a beautiful smile." When she's not traveling and making appearances as Miss Texas, Alayah enjoys hanging out with her gals on the San Antonio River Walk, drinking wine and giving back to her community. She is looking for a man who has strong goals for the future and won't hold her back when she wants to pursue passions of her own. ABC also teases a Hannah vs. Caelynn beauty queen war 2.0: "Will this pageant girl be on good terms with the other ladies or will familiar faces from her past resurface?"

Alexa, 27

The esthetician from Chicago grew up hunting on a farm in Springfield, Illinois. Six years ago, she broke up with her high school sweetheart of seven years and embarked on the city life. In Chicago, she has her own waxing salon and is described as "a total free spirit who has a lot of hippie in her" but who also "has opinions and isn't afraid to express them." Her biggest fault: she has trouble being vulnerable.

Avonlea, 27

This cattle rancher from Fort Worth, Texas, is "looking for a gentleman who knows how to take care of a Texas woman." After living on a ranch until she was 13, she went to school for a degree in ranch management and works in the family cattle ranching business. She is also another Texas beauty who models on the runway for local Texas designers. "There are days when I'm baling hay in the morning and going and doing a runway show at night," she says. Fun fact: Avonlea's parents first met when her mom was a flight attendant.

Courtney, 26

A cosmetologist from Venice, Florida, enjoys going boating with friends, tanning at the beach and going out for drinks. She has been in two serious relationships and "is done wasting her time with boys — Courtney's ready for a man." Her ideal man should be tall and athletic, have a bright smile and be able to make her laugh. Her biggest fear is that she's claustrophobic and her biggest turn on is a man in cowboy boots.

Deandra, 23

The home care coordinator from Plano, Texas, is "an independent, intelligent woman who comes from a diverse background and isn't afraid to be herself." She was born in Texas, but grew up in Maine and spent a lot of time in Nigeria where her father was born. She's now moved back to Texas and spends her free time bar hopping and trying out new restaurants. Fun fact: She grew up with 10 siblings and knows how to stand out in a crowded room. Also: "Her favorite feeling in the world is being the center of attention and, according to her mom, she thrives in the spotlight."

Eunice, 23

The flight attendant from Chicago is a "reformed party girl who is ready to get serious about settling down." She is described as leaving her sorority party days behind her, as she now spends her days flying the friendly skies as a flight attendant. Her family has never met any of her boyfriends, because they wouldn't have approved of the "bad boys." She says she's coming into this experience with a clean slate.

Hannah Ann, 23

The model from Knoxville, Tennessee, like the Bachelor himself, lives at home with her parents. Hannah Ann is a painter and model who dabbles in interior decorating. She travels the world for work and "would love to find man to join her on the adventure. Something to look out for: When Hannah Ann is nervous, she becomes very talkative.

Jade, 26

Another flight attendant, Jade from Mesa, Arizona, grew up in the Mormon culture where she says there was a lot of pressure to get married. She married young and at 22, she knew that she and her ex were not compatible for the long haul. Now that Jade's divorce is finalized, she has a new outlook on love and knows exactly what she is looking for. She's currently working towards getting her private pilot's license. Fun fact: The flight attendant is afraid of heights.

Jasmine, 25

A client relations manager from Houston, Texas, Jasmine was in one serious relationship that lasted for three years and ended when her ex suddenly decided that he did not want to have kids. She enjoys traveling, attending her book club meetings, cooking, rock climbing and volunteering at her church every Sunday. She would like to travel the world before she starts a family and specifically would like to go back to Vietnam where her family is from. She speaks Vietnamese fluently and loves the Vietnamese traditions her family has incorporated into their lives.

Jenna, 22

The nursing student from New Lenox, Illinois, is looking for a man to grow old with who can keep life exciting. She wants someone who is kind and nurturing, but also spontaneous and adventurous. After a life-changing trip to Africa for a medical mission, Jenna realized that she needed to start doing activities to make herself happy and is working to get her nursing degree. Jenna's biggest fear in this whole process is being sent home before getting a chance to show Peter all that she has to offer.

Katrina, 28

For the pro sports dancer from Chicago, marriage is a big topic at the family dinner table. Katrina's parents are high school sweethearts that have been together for 40 years; her younger brother is marrying his high school sweetheart and her younger sister will probably get engaged soon. Katrina's the last one left and, according to her mom, Katrina needs to settle down soon because "her biological clock is ticking." Katrina describes herself as the life of the party

Kelley, 27

An attorney from Chicago, Kelley is a modern woman who "doesn't need a man to take care of her." She has incredibly high standards and is looking for a man to push her forward instead of holding her back. Her most recent relationship was an international long-distance affair where she was traveling to Jordan once or twice a month, but finally got to the point where she couldn't see herself moving to the Middle East.

Kelsey, 28

A professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa, Kelsey enjoys exercising, cooking, traveling and also competed at Miss USA after being crowned Miss Iowa in 2017. Coming from the pageant world, Kelsey is an old pro at competing with other women — but isn't looking for drama. "At 28, she has presumably lived more life than many of the other girls and knows what she wants: Peter Weber."

Kiarra, 23

The nanny from Kennesaw, Georgia, Kiarra describes herself as a social butterfly. She has been in two serious relationships, but both ended because of trust issues. She hates sports but enjoys shopping, fashion, style and anything involving social media. Her greatest skill? Talking.

Kylie, 26

The entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica is looking for "that rom-com kind of love." She grew up in Northern California Wine Country, but recently relocated to Santa Monica to be close to the beach. Kylie has not had the best luck in the dating world, with her last and only relationship ending three years ago after a long-term boyfriend cheated. It is very important that her family approves whomever she brings home next, and apparently, her mom really hopes it's Peter.

Lauren, 26

A marketing executive from Glendale, Lauren is "a boss woman looking to add balance to her life." She works as a marketing executive for a beauty company and also manages her own fashion blog.She says her father and grandfather have been great examples of what husbands should be to a woman, and Lauren expects nothing less of her partner. She's hoping to find a man who will open the car door for her and will hold her hand on the way to Sunday church. Fun fact: She spent one season as a Laker Girl.

Lexi, 26

A marketing coordinator from New York, Lexi is described as a smart, independent and fun woman who is ready to find the future father of her children. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and went to Florida State University, where she left with a very serious boyfriend. But after moving to New York City, he ended things so they could both pursue their own careers and passions. Lexi stayed in New York City and works as a marketing coordinator for a real estate company.

Madison, 23

The foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama, helped lead her high school basketball team to four state championships and was also once named state MVP. Basketball has always been her first love, but now at 23 Madison is "more than ready to find her forever." She's looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else and is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values. Other qualities: He must want children and know how to have fun.

Maurissa, 23

A patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Maurissa competed in the Miss Teen USA pageants in high school and was crowned Miss Teen Montana, but she says it was one of the worst times in her life. She was average size for a teenage girl, but the pageant world made her feel insecure about her weight, which lead her to struggle with body image issues. During this time, Maurissa was in a five-year relationship with her high school sweetheart. But the pair had conflicting ideas for the future and broke up when Maurissa realized that he did not want to get married as soon as she did. She quickly moved to Atlanta and stepped up her fitness routine. As of now, Maurissa has lost 80 pounds and wants to keep going.

Megan, 26

Another flight attendant, Megan from San Francisco, entered the profession with the goal of seeing the world like her mother and grandmother before her. Her parents split up when she was 18, but Megan still considers herself a hopeless romantic. She says she has been in a few serious relationships, but only during one, year-long affair, would she say that she was ever truly in love. When she's not flying the friendly skies, she loves hiking, skiing and hitting the dog park with her pup, Bear.

Mykenna, 22

A fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Mykenna "is here to find love and isn't going to settle for anyone who won't impress her family." She is close to her parents and is inspired by her grandparent's love — her grandpa proposed to her grandma on their first date. Mykenna has been in one relationship, but she ended it when he became too controlling. She's looking for someone who will surprise her with romantic adventures, and someone who can be goofy and spontaneous.

Natasha, 31

An event planner from New York, Natasha "makes her presence known whenever she enters a room." She plans parties for a living, but loves her quiet time where she can meditate and focus on her spirituality. A normal Saturday night is either a big dinner with friends that she organized, or she's home watching a movie or reading – it's one extreme or the other. Natasha has been in two serious relationships, but neither one was ever close to marriage. She wants someone who is kind, smart and laid back, but who also knows how to have a good time.

Payton, 23

This business development representative from Wellesley, Massachusetts, is "the type of woman who goes into a bar alone and leaves with 100 new best friends." She grew up in Ohio with her four siblings, and thanks to Facebook, she recently discovered that she has a fifth. Payton had a serious boyfriend in college and says that they were in love. They dated for three years, but by her junior year, he started getting jealous of her social life and tried to control her. She lost herself in trying to please him and ended that relationship so she could spend the rest of her time in college having fun. Payton also currently lives in her parents' basement.

Sarah, 24

A medical radiographer from Knoxville, Sarah dreams of a life outside Tennessee. After coming close to an engagement with her last boyfriend, Sarah is single and "ready to grab life by the horns." She enjoys being outdoors, paddle boarding, reading, listening to podcasts and binge watching a good series on a rainy day.

Savannah, 27

The realtor from Houston, Savannah is another Texas girl who is ready to expand her horizons past the Lone Star State. She was in an on-and-off relationship for six years, but he couldn't show love or be romantic with her, and who also cheated on her with one of her friends. She loves being the center of attention and says that she has a bad habit of laughing at inappropriate moments. Savannah has never really left her comfort zone in Texas.

Shiann, 27

The administrative assistant from Las Vegas, loves to travel to foreign countries and competes in horseback riding. She describes herself as a caring, loyal and understanding partner who loves hard. Every guy she's dated either ended up ghosting her, having a wife and kids, or liking her friends over her, and now she has high hopes for Peter.

Sydney, 24

The retail marketing manager from Birmingham, Alabama, has "always been a relationship type of girl," but the end of her last one crushed her. After being together for two years, she and her boyfriend were planning on moving in together, but he told Sydney that she wasn't the one and ended the relationship. She is looking to find someone who wants to build a life together. Sydney is "fiery, fierce and not a force you want to mess with."

Tammy, 24

A house flipper from Syracuse, New York, Tammy comes from a hardworking family that immigrated over to Syracuse during the Vietnam War. She credits her go-go-go attitude to her parents. After her parents split up, she helped raise her younger sisters and has been working ever since graduating high school. In high school, Tammy tried to join the boys wrestling team as a junior but was turned away. She responded by showing up to every practice and pushing forward on a Title IX complaint until they accepted her. Once on the team, she went on to have a 7-1 record wrestling on the boys' varsity team. Fun fact: Tammy hasn't told her mom yet that she's going to be on The Bachelor.

Victoria F., 25

A medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Victoria is very tied into her local community. She works part time at a yoga studio, but her true passion is her career in medical sales. Victoria is looking for a guy that can make her laugh and "melt her heart." She and her dog Buxton are a package deal.

Victoria P., 27

The nurse from Alexandria, Louisiana, lost her father at a young age, and both her mother and sister struggled with drug addiction. Victoria grew up fast and, as of three years ago, her mother and sister are now both sober and have a stronger family bond than ever before. Victoria says she is on The Bachelor because she has never given herself a fair shot at finding love. She was in one serious relationship that lasted for two years, but she out he was cheating through a video on her ex's phone. She is also a former Miss Louisiana pageant girl.