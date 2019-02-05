TV Ratings: 'The Neighborhood' Reaches Series High, 'Bachelor' Tops Monday

CBS gets a modest bump the day after the Super Bowl as 'Man With a Plan' returns a bit higher.

CBS got a modest ratings bump the day after the Super Bowl, with The Neighborhood hitting a series high among adults 18-49 and Man With a Plan premiering a bit higher than last season. The Bachelor also tied a season best on ABC.

The recently renewed The Neighborhood, which was featured in a couple of Super Bowl promos, returned from two weeks off with a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the best mark of its rookie season. Its total audience of 7.53 million was the second largest of the season, behind only the series debut.

Man With a Plan opened its third season with a 1.1, up 0.1 from last season's debut and 0.2 better than the finale of Happy Together on Jan. 14. Celebrity Big Brother also drew a 1.1, and Bull was up slightly at 0.8.

The Bachelor matched last week's season-high 1.8 in adults 18-49, leading the night in the key ad demo. The Good Doctor dipped slightly to 1.0 for ABC.

America's Got Talent (1.6, -0.2) and Manifest (0.9, -0.1) both came down a bit versus a week ago for NBC. On Fox, The Resident ticked up to 1.0, while The Passage held at 0.9. Both Arrow (0.4) and Black Lightning (0.3) held steady on The CW.

ABC averaged a 1.5 among adults 18-49 for the night, narrowly beating NBC's 1.4. CBS was third at 1.0, followed by Fox, 0.9; Telemundo and Univision, each at 0.4; and The CW, 0.3.