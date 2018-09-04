TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Hits Monday Low but Stays on Top

The Labor Day holiday brings ratings down a tick, but 'Bachelor in Paradise' holds off 'American Ninja Warrior' for the top spot in adults 18-49.

The Labor Day holiday depressed the broadcast networks' ratings slightly on Monday. But the usual order of things held, with Bachelor in Paradise squeezing out a narrow win in adults 18-49.

The ABC series — which stretched to three hours and occupied the entirety of primetime — drew a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, off a tenth of a point week to week and its lowest Monday outing thus far this season. The episode saw the departure of Colton Underwood, who is set to become the next Bachelor.

The 1.1 was just enough to beat American Ninja Warrior (1.0) for the top spot among adults 18-49 on the networks. The NBC competition also suffered a 0.1 decline versus the previous week (it finished first in total viewers, however, with 4.8 million). So You Think You Can Dance likewise dipped to 0.5, tying its season low.

CBS got low-but-steady numbers from Salvation (0.3) and Elementary (0.5). The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? were on their averages at 0.3 each.

ABC led the network rankings in primetime with a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo. NBC finished second at 0.8, followed by Fox at 0.5. CBS averaged 0.4 and The CW 0.3.

The late-night talk shows all aired repeats Monday.