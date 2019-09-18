TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale, 'America's Got Talent' Improve

Tuesday's top two shows close out the summer with an upswing.

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise and the final performances on America's Got Talent delivered improved ratings Tuesday night.

The three-hour Bachelor in Paradise finale — which included the announcement of the next Bachelor — on ABC drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, its best Tuesday showing of the season and tying its season high for either Monday or Tuesday episodes. The show's 4.39 million viewers were also a Tuesday high.

America's Got Talent hit a four-week high in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.6. The episode averaged 9.73 million viewers, the most for the NBC show since July 23. Following AGT, the finale of Bring the Funny held steady at 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 3.61 million viewers.

CBS and Fox both aired full slates of reruns in primetime. The CW got a 0.1 in adults 18-49 from sci-fi drama Pandora (even with a week ago) and a 0.2 from docuseries Mysteries Decoded, which ticked up versus last week.

ABC and NBC tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime, each averaging 1.3 in the demo (NBC had about 3.3 million more total viewers). CBS and Univision tied for third place at 0.5. Fox and Telemundo each averaged 0.3, and The CW trailed at 0.2.

