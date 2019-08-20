TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reaches Season Highs

The ABC show has its most-watched episode of the summer so far and ties its best adults 18-49 rating.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise remained No. 1 in Monday's ratings, scoring its biggest total audience of the season and matching its season high in adults 18-49.

The show drew a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, tying the mark it set with its Aug. 5 season premiere. Its 4.78 million viewers are a season high, improving by about 400,000 people versus a week ago. Grand Hotel improved a little across the board with a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers.

American Ninja Warrior slipped a little for NBC, falling a tenth of a point in adults 18-49 to 0.8 and recording a season low in viewers with 4.45 million. Dateline was also on the low side at 0.5 and 3.17 million.

The season finale of Beat Shazam (0.6 in 18-49, 2.58 million viewers) and So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 2.27 million) were both steady for Fox. So were The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.24 million) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 925,000). CW Seed comedy I Ship It made its over-the-air debut to 429,000 viewers and a 0.1 in the 18-49 demographic.

ABC topped the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating, 0.3 ahead of second-place NBC (0.7). Fox came in third at 0.6. A lineup of reruns on CBS averaged 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4, Univision 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

