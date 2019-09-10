TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stays on Top

The ABC show continues to be Monday's top series in adults 18-49, having led all six weeks of its run so far.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise continued it ratings winning streak Monday, topping the broadcast networks' adults 18-49 rankings for the sixth straight week.

Preemptions in Houston and the Bay Area for Monday Night Football mean the show's numbers are likely inflated some — Bachelor in Paradise is currently at a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49. Even if it comes down in the finals, however, it should retain its No. 1 ranking. The finale of Grand Hotel is currently at 0.6 in the demo.

NBC's ratings may also be somewhat inflated thanks to a football preemption in New Orleans. American Ninja Warrior stands at a 0.9 among adults 18-49 in the fast nationals, which would tie its Monday high if it sticks, and a season-high 5 million viewers. Dateline is at 0.7 and 4.13 million viewers.

So You Think You Can Dance scored a 0.4 in adults 18-49 on Fox, even with a week ago. Its total audience of 1.92 million viewers is up slightly week to week. CBS' special Lip Sync to the Rescue scored a 0.5 and 3.55 million viewers. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2 in the demo) and Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2) were both in line with their season averages on The CW.

ABC topped the broadcast networks in primetime with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, pending updates for the NFL preemptions. NBC is at 0.8, also pending updates. CBS, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.4. The CW trailed with a 0.2.

