Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Exes Lead 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 Cast

ABC is bringing a new cast back to Paradise.

The network that is home to the Bachelor franchise announced the first wave of Bachelor and Bachelorette castmembers who will be returning for summer spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise on Aug. 7.

Leading the cast are a slew of women from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s recent and memorable season of The Bachelor: Tia Booth, Krystal Nielson, Kendall Long, Chelsea Roy, Bibiana Juliana, Annaliese Puccini and Nysha Norris. Booth and Long appeared on a recent episode of The Bachelorette, hinting at their return. The men joining them are several recent castoffs from Becca Kufrin's current cycle of The Bachelorette. Those men include David Ravitz, Jordan Kimball and John Graham, who were all eliminated on Monday's episode, along with Nick Spetsas and Joe Amabile, aka "Grocery Store Joe."

Other castmembers include Kevin Wendt of Bachelor: Winter Games; Eric Bigger and Kenny Layne from Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette; and Astrid Loch and Angela Amezcua from Nick Viall's Bachelor.

The newest batch of Mexico-bound singles could also include more men from both Arie's and Kufrin's cycle, as more contestants will be announced at a later date.

People announced the cast Tuesday.

Bachelor in Paradise reunites former stars of the franchise in the hope they will find love with other former contestants at a beach resort in Sayulita, Mexico. The cast of Paradise shuffles weekly, as new contestants join the dating competition after rose ceremony eliminations. Former Bachelorette star Wells Adams is returning as bartender and will be joined by Yuki Kimura, an international contestant who broke out from the franchise's winter spinoff Winter Games. Paradise is hosted by Chris Harrison.

Previous cycles of the reality dating competition have resulted in two marriages and three engagements, including recently reunited Paradise pair Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. The latter proposed while cameras were rolling and their engagement will play out on the upcoming season. Prior to her engagement, Iaconetti dated Paradise contestant Wendt after meeting on Winter Games.

The return of the summer spinoff series follows a controversial 2017 cycle. Production on the fourth season of Paradise was halted last summer over a sexual misconduct investigation. A female contestant, later identified to be Corinne Olympios, accused male co-star DeMario Jackson of misconduct only days into filming. An internal investigation by show producers Warner Bros. TV, however, found that no misconduct took place. The season aired a shortened version and featured interviews from both Olympios and Jackson at the end of the cycle. New rules surrounding consent and alcohol were put into place as a result.

The current season of The Bachelorette is also weathering its fair share of off-camera controversy. Only five weeks into Kufrin's cycle and on the heels of backlash over Luyendyk Jr.'s shocking finale, the show has come under fire for casting two contestants who remain in the competition. Early frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen apologized for past offensive social media behavior and Lincoln Adim was recently convicted of indecent sexual assault and battery. (WBTV said it had no knowledge of the incident and was investigating with the third-party company that conducted the background check; Adim has not commented.)

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC and moves to Monday and Tuesday nights in its second week.