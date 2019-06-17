'Bachelor in Paradise' Reveals Season 6 Cast

The first batch of singles who are headed to Paradise have been revealed.

On Monday, Bachelor in Paradise announced the first round of castmembers for season six of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette summer spinoff series. ABC heads back to Mexico when the reality dating competition returns on Aug. 5.

The first seven stars of Bachelor in Paradise season six include two high-profile runner-ups: Blake Horstmann, of Becca Kufrin's 2018 The Bachelorette; and Tayshia Adams, of Colton Underwood's recent The Bachelor.

The other familiar faces include Demi Burnett, from Underwood's season; Clay Harbor, from Kufrin's season; and Bibiana Julian, from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, Bachelor: Winter Games and last season's Paradise. Joining the returning stars are newcomers Cam Ayala and John Paul Jones, who hail from the currently airing season of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown.

Veteran franchise host Chris Harrison will return to greet the new cast when they return to the show's Playa Escondida beach resort in Sayulita, Mexico. Wells Adams will also return as resident bartender. The season is currently in production and the rest of the cast reveals will happen Monday during the series premiere of Grand Hotel at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise reunites memorable castoffs from previous seasons of the ABC franchise in hopes they will find love. Instead of one lead handing out roses, the elimination ceremonies alternate between the men and the women handing out roses to the opposite sex. The beach is then replenished with new castmembers after an elimination.

The series — which offers lighter fare than the mainstays in the franchise — has produced a handful of engagements and marriages, and can serve as a launchpad for the revolving door of stars who come through the long-running franchise. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, a couple who met on last season's Paradise, returned to the show's set for a wedding that will air on the sixth season. They follow in the footsteps of yearly Bachelor in Paradise weddings and engagements, including with star franchise couples Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Carly and Evan Bass and Jade and Tanner Tolbert.

Expect this season's Paradise cast to include more familiar faces from both Underwood and Brown's respective seasons, as well as past surprises. Keep checking back in as more names are revealed. Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.