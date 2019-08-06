TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Continues ABC Monday Win Streak

The show pulls in numbers on par with its Monday debut a year ago, while NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' takes honors in total viewers.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise put up healthy ratings for its season premiere, helping the network lead its ninth straight Monday in adults 18-49. NBC's American Ninja Warrior took top honors among total viewers.

Bachelor in Paradise scored a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.37 million viewers, ahead of last season's premiere (1.1 and 3.82 million on a Tuesday night) and on par with its Monday debut a year ago. Grand Hotel, however, slipped a bit at 10 p.m., tying its season low in adults 18-49 at 0.5.

American Ninja Warrior's 4.6 million viewers led the broadcast networks in primetime; the NBC competition show was steady in the 18-49 demographic at 0.8. Dateline led the 10 o'clock hour across the board with 3.51 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo.

Beat Shazam (0.6 in adults 18-49, 2.55 million viewers) and So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 1.97 million) both improved a little for Fox. CBS' Love Island (0.4 in 18-49, 2.08 million viewers) was even with last Monday's installment as it heads toward its first-season finale Wednesday. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway both matched their week-ago 0.2s on The CW.

ABC finished first among adults 18-49 for the night with a 1.0 rating, outpacing NBC's 0.7. Fox scored a 0.5 and Telemundo a 0.4. CBS and Univision tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed at 0.2.

