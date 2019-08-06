8:35am PT by Rick Porter

TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Continues ABC Monday Win Streak

The show pulls in numbers on par with its Monday debut a year ago, while NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' takes honors in total viewers.
ABC/John Fleenor
'Bachelor in Paradise'

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise put up healthy ratings for its season premiere, helping the network lead its ninth straight Monday in adults 18-49. NBC's American Ninja Warrior took top honors among total viewers.

Bachelor in Paradise scored a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.37 million viewers, ahead of last season's premiere (1.1 and 3.82 million on a Tuesday night) and on par with its Monday debut a year ago. Grand Hotel, however, slipped a bit at 10 p.m., tying its season low in adults 18-49 at 0.5.

American Ninja Warrior's 4.6 million viewers led the broadcast networks in primetime; the NBC competition show was steady in the 18-49 demographic at 0.8. Dateline led the 10 o'clock hour across the board with 3.51 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo.

Beat Shazam (0.6 in adults 18-49, 2.55 million viewers) and So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 1.97 million) both improved a little for Fox. CBS' Love Island (0.4 in 18-49, 2.08 million viewers) was even with last Monday's installment as it heads toward its first-season finale Wednesday. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway both matched their week-ago 0.2s on The CW.

ABC finished first among adults 18-49 for the night with a 1.0 rating, outpacing NBC's 0.7. Fox scored a 0.5 and Telemundo a 0.4. CBS and Univision tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.

Rick Porter

Rick Porter

Rick.Porter@THR.com rickporter

TV Scorecards