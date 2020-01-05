This Week in TV: 'The Bachelor,' 'Party of Five,' 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season

HBO's Stephen King adaptation 'The Outsider' and the final season of 'Criminal Minds' also premiere in the week of Jan. 6.

The first full week of 2020 brings a deluge of broadcast premieres — a dozen in all, not even counting shows returning from holiday breaks — along with the final season of a cult favorite and a timely update of a 1990s series. After a year of 500-plus scripted shows, the Peak TV machine rolls on.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Pilot Peter Weber was seen as the safe pick to be the next Bachelor, but in keeping with the long-running franchise's long-standing m.o., the new season is promising a planeload of drama. The 30 women vying for his attention/a spot in the ever-cycling Bachelor casting machine will meet him — and, it appears, the return of Bachelorette Hannah Brown (see below). The season kicks off with a three-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC.

Also on broadcast …

New: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy (Castle Rock, Suburgatory) as a woman who starts hearing the thoughts of people around her — expressed as musical numbers. The series, also starring Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin and Peter Gallagher, premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday on NBC — but then will take a six-week break before resuming its run in mid-February.

Also new: PBS' Masterpiece offers up an adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel Sanditon (9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12); FBI spinoff FBI: Most Wanted debuts at 10 p.m. Tuesday on CBS, following its parent show; NBC's crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector premieres at 8 p.m. Friday.

Specials: ABC brings Jeopardy into primetime with the limited-run tournament Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time (8 p.m. Tuesday), featuring past champs Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. The CW airs the annual Critics Choice Awards at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Final season: CBS' Criminal Minds is closing its case files after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes. The final, 10-episode run kicks off with a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Returning: Season premieres of America's Got Talent: The Champions and Manifest (8 and 10 p.m. Monday, NBC); Undercover Boss (8 p.m. Wednesday, CBS); and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox).

On cable …

New: Freeform updates 1990s drama Party of Five (9 p.m. Wednesday) with an immigration twist: The five siblings at the center of the show attempt to stick together after their parents are deported. Hear more about the show from co-creator Amy Lippman on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast.

Also new: HBO's The Outsider (9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, HBO) is based on Stephen King's 2018 novel and follows a Georgia detective (Ben Mendelsohn) who's investigating a seemingly open-and-shut murder case — emphasis on "seemingly." Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman (who also directed the first two episodes), Bill Camp, Mare Winningham and Julianne Nicholson also star.

Final season: Cult favorite Schitt's Creek is ending with its sixth season. The comedy starring Eugene and Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy begins its final run at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Pop TV.

Returning: New seasons of Vanderpump Rules (9 p.m. Tuesday, Bravo) and The Haves and the Have Nots (9 p.m. Wednesday, OWN).

On streaming …

Netflix debuts three very different shows on Friday. Comedy AJ and the Queen stars RuPaul and Izzy G. as, respectively, a drag queen with a traveling show and her unlikely sidekick, an 11-year-old stowaway. British import thriller Girl/Haji follows a clash between rival gangs across the U.K., Japan and other countries. And Medical Police, from the team behind Children's Hospital, stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel as doctor-cops dealing with a deadly virus outbreak.

In case you missed it …

Former Top Gear and current The Grand Tour co-host James May goes solo for travelogue series James May: Our Man in Japan. The show looks for lesser-known aspects of the country and its culture, from a snowball fighting tournament to octopus fishing. It's streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.