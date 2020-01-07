TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Opens Strong, 'AGT: Champions' Returns Lower

NBC's 'Manifest' also premieres Monday with numbers in line with where it ended last season.

The Bachelor scored very promising ratings for its season premiere Monday, opening well ahead of last season's debut and giving ABC a victory among adults 18-49 in primetime. America's Got Talent: The Champions, while still solid, came in lower than last year on NBC.

The three-hour Bachelor premiere featuring Peter Weber meeting the 30 women vying for his affection averaged a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.03 million viewers. That's up from 1.5 and 5.13 million a year ago, gains of 20 percent in the demo and about 18 percent in viewers. The show did fade over the course of the night, but even its weakest hour at 10 p.m. (1.6 in adults 18-49) topped everything else on the broadcast networks.

The premiere of America's Got Talent: The Champions led the night in total viewers with 8.03 million and earned a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49. That's down a good amount from its series debut in 2019 of 9.96 million viewers and a 1.8 in the 18-49 demo. Manifest began its second season about where it ended last year, with 4.77 million viewers and a 0.9 (the show was a strong performer in delayed viewing last season, more than doubling its 18-49 rating after a week).

Manifest is way down from its series debut in fall 2018 (2.2 in the demo, 10.4 million viewers) but did provide an upgrade for the 10 p.m. slot this season, growing by 50 percent in adults 18-49 over the same-day average for Bluff City Law.

CBS' Monday lineup returned to healthy numbers, with The Neighborhood (6.91 million viewers) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.7 million) grabbing their biggest audiences of the season and All Rise (5.91 million) its second-largest. Bull (6.2 million) was down from its last outing in December but a little ahead of its season average. Fox and The CW aired reruns.

ABC easily led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.8 rating. NBC finished second at 1.2, half a point better than the 0.7 for CBS. Univision came in fourth at 0.5. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW averaged 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.