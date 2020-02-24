A Senior 'Bachelor?' ABC Casting Singles "in Their Golden Years"

If the high frequency of twenty-something Instagram influencers on the Bachelor franchise is making you feel old, a potential new series from ABC may serve you better.



During a commercial break on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, the network flashed a casting call for "seniors looking for love." There's no title for the project, but the ABC casting page offered a few more details: "Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden for a new exciting dating show."



"Golden years," per a tweet from ABC reality chief Rob Mills, is strictly 65 years of age and older. Representatives from the network did not immediately respond to a request for further information, but this is not the first time this subject has been floated. In January, a Bachelor producer posted similar language in an Instagram call for a senior dating show.



ABC has good reason to see if more can be tapped from the Bachelor franchise, which has proven to be among the most evergreen in all of reality TV. The current season, No. 24 for the original series, is only trailing Fox's The Masked Singer in the genre — with an average 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers. Spinoff The Bachelorette, heading into its 16th season, has also seen atypical ratings endurance. And this summer will see two spinoffs on the field, with both Bachelor in Paradise and Olympics counterprogramming The Bachelor Summer Games.



The Bachelor and all of its spinoffs, created by Mike Fleiss, are produced by his Next Entertainment shingle and Warner Horizon Television.