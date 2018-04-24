'Bachelor' Producers Reteam for ABC Dating Series 'The Proposal'

Bachelor Nation: get ready for more TV proposals.

The minds behind ABC's hit Bachelor franchise are launching a new dating series. Aptly titled The Proposal, the 10-episode reality competition from Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery suitor (or suitress) in hopes that they say yes to their proposal.

The series will be hosted by a familiar face to viewers of the franchise: former Bachelor and NFL star Jesse Palmer. The Proposal will premiere this summer on ABC. A date has yet to be announced.

"I couldn’t be more excited about The Proposal," Fleiss, who has been dropping hints about the announcement via Twitter, exclusively tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I think Bachelor Nation is going to love it. It’s also great to welcome back a member of the Bachelor family, our host, Jesse Palmer."

Each one-hour episode of The Proposal will follow the male or female daters as they attempt to woo the secret suitor in first impression and beachwear rounds, answer pressing romantic questions, and then strive to receive a seal of approval from the suitor's most-trusted family member as the final test. After each of those four rounds, the daters who fail to connect are eliminated, until only two are left. The final two will then meet their mystery guy or gal and propose. ABC's description of the series asks: Will there be a marriage proposal that can’t be refused?

The Proposal is produced by Fleiss' Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, the latter which produces all shows under the Bachelor umbrella, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and newest offering Bachelor Winter Games.

Fleiss and longtime Bachelor producer Martin Hilton serve as exec producers, along with James Breen and Jason Ehrlich. The Proposal is the second series the four will exec produce together, in addition to Fox's Love Connection.

Palmer, now a sports broadcaster and TV personality, was the first athlete to lead The Bachelor during its fifth season in 2004. Ironically, Palmer did not propose to his finalist, Jessica Bowlin. They did leave the show together, but they split shortly after. Most recently, Palmer could be seen hosting the syndicated show DailyMail TV.

The most recent season of The Bachelor, with racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., was the show's 22nd cycle. Luyendyk Jr.'s finale — which saw the star jilt his winner, Becca Kufrin, to instead propose for a second time to current fiancee Lauren Burnham — sparked much discussion about the need for a proposal in the show's much-hyped finale. Luyendyk Jr. himself told THR in the aftermath of the most shocking finale in the show's recent history that he regretted proposing to Kufrin. "I feel like there needs to be more flexibility if that person needs more time. That’s what I needed," he said of the expectation to pop the question.

The Bachelorette, with Kufrin now as the lead, will be the next iteration of the franchise to launch when it premieres May 28 on ABC.