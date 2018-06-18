'The Bachelor' Franchise Controversies: A Timeline of Bad Behavior and Scandal

The Bachelor franchise is no stranger to controversy.

Since its 2002 debut, the ABC reality dating competition franchise and its forthcoming spinoff series have seen their fair share of headline-making stories. The drama of the earlier years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were mainly relegated to on-air moments, giving the hit series the momentum it needed to churn out 36 cycles to date — plus three spinoff series, reunion specials, one aftershow and six TV weddings (including original Bachelorette Trista Sutter's vow renewals).

The more recent years, however, have seen the franchise making news for scandals that have continued beyond its regularly scheduled programming. The 2016 season of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher introduced a troubling trend of violence with villain Chad; after making history with the show's first black lead, Rachel Lindsay's 2017 season of The Bachelorette was accused of race-baiting for drama; that same year, spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise was temporarily shutdown over a sexual misconduct investigation; Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s cycle of The Bachelor brought about unprecedented backlash and questioned the franchise amid the #MeToo era; and now, a contestant on Becca Kufrin's current season of The Bachelorette has been convicted of indecent assault and battery — though he still remains an eligible suitor.

Below, THR looks back at how the franchise's biggest controversies have played out and continue to influence the show.

Bachelorette Contestant Convicted for Indecent Assault and Battery (June 2018)

Sparking debate about how the Bachelor franchise vets its contestants, a current contender on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette has been convicted of sexual assault. Lincoln Adim, who remains in the reality dating competition as of June 18, was convicted of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship. The incident in question occurred May 30, 2016, but Adim was convicted on May 21 — after filming on the season wrapped and one week before its TV debut. Of Adim, who by law is now expected to register as a sex offender, show producers Warner Bros. TV said no one on the show was aware of the incident or charges when he was cast. "We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case," read the statement in part. "The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction — or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct. We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it." Previously, arrest records or legal issues have come to light (most notably, former Bachelor Chris Soules is facing trial over a fatal car crash), but rarely has such an issue come up with a current contestant.

Bachelorette Contestant's Offensive Social Media Behavior Exposed (May 2018)

Shortly after the current season of The Bachelorette premiered, an early frontrunner on Kufrin's cycle came under fire for offensive social media behavior. Published screen grabs showed Garrett Yrigoyen liking Instagram posts that mocked undocumented immigrants, the trans community, liberal feminists and Parkland, Fla., student David Hogg, among other things. After Kufrin was forced to address the situation during the first week of her cycle, Yrigoyen took responsibility for the posts and apologized. The public statement broke tradition; typically, a contestant will not speak until he or she is eliminated and Yrigoyen is still competing on the season. The incident marked the second time a contestant's social media activity had gone undetected.

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Offends Viewers in #MeToo Era (March 2018)

Some critics already felt The Bachelor was taking a step back amid the #MeToo era with the the "Kissing Bandit"-nicknamed lead, and the reaction to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s finale continued that conversation. In a finale shocker, Luyendyk Jr. called off the engagement with his winner, Kufrin, for a chance with runner-up Lauren Burnham. ABC's cameras filmed the Bachelor's breakup with Kufrin and aired the sequence in an extended finale they billed as "unedited." She went on to be named the next Bachelorette and Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham got engaged, but the backlash reached new levels (a Senator introduced a bill to ban Luyendyk Jr. from Kufrin's home state of Minnesota and billboards targeted the star), while some viewers took to abandoning the franchise. Luyendyk Jr. has since criticized producers for "editing" his finale. Since the #MeToo movement began, the series has also been sued for sexual harassment and a former Bachelorette, Meredith Phillips, came forward with a misconduct claim that she alleges occurred when filming her 2004 season.

Bachelor in Paradise Halts Production Over a Sexual Misconduct Investigation (June 2017)

Bachelor in Paradise suspended production only days into filming its fourth season when a female contestant, later identified to be Corinne Olympios, accused male co-star DeMario Jackson of sexual misconduct. After an internal investigation by WBTV found that no misconduct occurred, the series resumed and aired a shortened run of the summer series. The show introduced new drinking and consent policies and used the off-camera developments, which became a national news story, as a teaching moment that aired when the show returned. The incident raised questions about safety on set, as well as how race played a factor (Jackson believed the situation would have played out differently if he were white). The franchise also broke traditional programming to air sitdowns with both Jackson and Olympios; the pair then reunited for the finale special.

Racist Tweets From a Bachelorette Contestant Are Unearthed Mid-Season (May 2017)

Lee Garrett, a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's history-making 2017 season of The Bachelorette, caused controversy both on- and off-camera after racist, sexist and homophobic tweets of his were exposed. Lindsay, the first black lead of the franchise's 15 years, saw her season spotlighting tensions between the black and white contestants, including a racially charged episode involving Garrett as he was making news off camera. The show said it was unaware of the tweets when Garrett was cast and later announced changes to the vetting process. Garrett was later brought back for the reunion episode so Harrison could explore the topic, but that did not stop viewers and critics from accusing the show of race-baiting for ratings. "We need to be able to say, 'white,' 'black,' 'racism,'" Harrison said of the Men Tell All episode, which also side-stepped the simultaneous Bachelor in Paradise controversy (above).

Contestant Threatens Bachelorette Co-Stars, Chris Harrison (May, August 2016)

Chad Johnson, a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's 2016 season of The Bachelorette, escalated the series to never-before-seen levels of violence. He incited his castmates, made death threats and physically attacked a co-star while competing on the 12th cycle. The violent behavior dominated much of the season's on-air drama until Johnson was eliminated and, despite his behavior, the unapologetic star — who was called "unstable" by a castmate — was cast on the following summer's Bachelor in Paradise. Johnson only made it one episode before further death threats and an altercation with host Harrison got him kicked off the series. Johnson later blamed his behavior on alcohol. “I don’t normally drink, I work," he said at the time. “When you’re at that low of body fat percent — like 3 or 4 percent — drinks affect you way more."

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Receives Death Threats, Is Slut-Shamed (July 2015)

Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe received a heightened level of misogynistic backlash for owning her sexual relationships on the show. During the annual reunion episode, host Harrison displayed hateful social media reactions from viewers after Bristowe said on camera that she had sex with returning contestant Nick Viall ahead of the "Fantasy Suites." His intent was to explore the "sexist double-standard" of how the franchise's Bachelorettes are treated compared to the Bachelors and Bristowe revealed the reaction had risen to the level of her receiving death threats. “I like to think that it doesn’t matter what people think about me, and I’ve always tried to preach that and I’m going to be who I am no matter what,” she told Harrison. “But when it’s thousands and thousands of comments after comments just pouring in of people hating — I get death threats. That hurts.”

Runner-Up Exposes Fantasy Suite Sex With Bachelorette Andi Dorfman (July 2014)

After rejecting Viall, season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and the runner-up reunited during the live After the Final Rose taping. During their conversation, Viall said, “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m not sure why you made love with me.” The remark was the first time a contestant on the show publicly acknowledged what goes on in the show's Fantasy Suites, sparking conversations to come about which stars have sex with their finalists during the overnight date without cameras. Years later, Dorfman opened up about the slut-shaming she experienced from the on-air reveal in her memoir. "The Bachelor is never called a manwhore. But when a woman who is in the same exact situation does it, she gets labeled a slut and it's all of a sudden newsworthy," she wrote in a column for THR. Also in her book, Dorfman detailed how her winner, Josh Murray, was an "emotional abuser" during their "volatile" relationship. He was later cast on the 2016 season of Bachelor in Paradise and the accusation became a source for drama between Murray and Viall, also a contestant.

Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Makes Anti-Gay Remarks (January 2014)

The choice of the bilingual Venezuelan contestant was initially praised, as Juan Pablo Galavis became the first Latino star of the franchise in 2014. While doing press only weeks into his season 18 debut, however, Galavis' anti-gay remarks cast a cloud on what could have otherwise been seen as a turning point for more diversity on the show. When asked if an openly gay or bisexual star could lead, Galavis said, "I don’t think it is a good idea for kids to watch that on TV.” The star later apologized and WBTV called his comments "careless, thoughtless and insensitive." His season saw backlash from critics and viewers who voiced difficulty in separating the person from the star. His behavior on the show was downhill from there, including a non-proposal ending, and he was given the title of "worst" Bachelor in show history. His off- and on- camera behavior led ABC to distance themselves and cancel his follow-up Dancing With the Stars gig.

Winner Accuses Bachelor Jake Pavelka of Emotional Abuse (July 2010)

Season 14 Bachelor Jake Pavelka ultimately picked Vienna Girardi, but the franchise aired their breakup in an explosive televised special weeks after the finale. Sitting down in a pre-taped segment for the short-lived Bachelor Pad spinoff with host Harrison, the tabloid-dueling couple gave America a peak into their tumultuous off-camera relationship as they fought and lobbed accusations at each other, including Girardi claiming the Bachelor-turned-Dancing With the Stars "fame whore" is emotionally abusive. The interview ended with Girardi storming out in tears. Pavelka turned to Harrison and said, “Unfortunately, that’s what one of our arguments looks like."

Contestant Exits Over Producer Relationship (January 2010)

Rozlyn Papa, a contestant on Pavelka's Bachelor season, was kicked off the show for having what was called an "inappropriate physical relationship" with one of the show's producers, who was also fired. Host Harrison informed her of the news during the season and then interviewed her about the relationship, which she denied, on the season's aftershow. Pavelka confirmed the relationship was inappropriate in post-season interviews, while Papa accused the show of exaggerating the story for ratings.

Jason Mesnick Swaps His Winner on Aftershow (March 2009)

The season 13 Bachelor reversed his decision months after handing out his final rose, marking the biggest unprecedented show moment for seasons to come. After proposing to Melissa Rycroft in the finale, Jason Mesnick rejected her for another chance with runner-up Molly Malaney during the post-finale After the Finale Rose special. Malaney accepted his offer and the pair are still married. Mesnick became the "most-hated man in America" and held that franchise title until Luyendyk Jr. pulled a similar swap in 2018. All those years later, Mesnick still recalled the all-consuming viewer response to his decision on the most recent ATFR: “This show can really mess somebody up. Unless you’ve been through it, you just don’t get it."

Bachelor Brad Womack Picks Neither Finalist (November 2007)

Brad Womack became the first Bachelor in show history to reject all of his contestants. The 11th season finale outraged viewers when he broke up with finalists Deanna Pappas and Jenni Croft instead of getting down on one knee or proposing a relationship. He was deemed the "biggest jerk in America" and received substantial backlash, including personal emails from viewers and calls to his family. Still, he was later given a do-over as season 15's Bachelor four years later (nearly 9 million people watched his premiere). Womack is the only star to lead the series twice and following his first run, only one other Bachelor (Galavis) has decided not to propose on the finale.