'Bachelor' Music-Driven Spinoff Picked Up to Series at ABC

ABC is expanding The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a music-themed spinoff of the network's long-running reality franchise, will be coming to ABC in the spring. Set to premiere on April 13 (at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Listen to Your Heart will keep Monday nights in the Bachelor Nation family, with the spinoff series airing between The Bachelor finale (Peter Weber's cycle kicked off on Monday) and The Bachelorette premiere, which typically returns in May.

The spinoff series will "unite two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love," according to ABC, who announced the news during their portion of the Winter TCA press tour on Wednesday.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke described the series as The Bachelor meets A Star Is Born. Saying, "The format is an evolution of The Bachelor. Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music. [The series will] capture what we all know: love, emotion and music are intertwined. How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show."

Listen to Your Heart will see 20 single men and women embarking on a journey to find love through music. Similar to the set-up of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and summer spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise, the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes competing on Listen to Your Heart will also cohabitate and go on Bachelor-style dates, but their dates will focus on music.

Once the couples commit to each other, they then take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business, according to ABC. Singing well-known songs, the contestants will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love. Ultimately, the couples whose performances "reveal their love and devotion to one another" will continue along the competition, until only one couple is left standing.

Listen to Your Heart is the first Bachelor franchise spinoff since The Bachelor Winter Games, which ran for one season as Olympic counter-programming in the winter of 2018. Bachelor Pad was another short-lived spinoff that aired in 2010 before Bachelor in Paradise took over summer programming for the franchise.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist executive produce.