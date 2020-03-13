'Bachelor' Pair Splits Days After Finale

Tuesday's conclusion saw Weber fighting with his family on live television over his decision to pursue a relationship with Prewett over his winner, Hannah Ann Sluss.

Bachelor star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have gone their "separate ways."

The news comes only days after Tuesday's live finale. During the rocky conclusion to the 24th cycle of the ABC franchise, Weber proposed to his final woman standing, Hannah Ann Sluss, only to call off his engagement after filming wrapped and pursue Prewett in recent weeks. Though Weber and Prewett told Bachelor Nation they were in love, they stopped short of committing to any sort of relationship and Weber acknowledged they had an "uphill" battle ahead, as his family publicly disagreed with his decision.

Weber has kept quiet since the tense show. It was Prewett who announced the news late Thursday night on her Instagram.

"So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in," began the 23-year-old foster parent recruiter and former beauty queen. "I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

Speaking to Weber, she added, "You are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you [ABC} for allowing me to embark on this journey."

