'Bachelor' Star Suffers Face Injury During Production on Season 24

Peter Weber, the leading man for the 2020 season of the ABC reality series, is on location in Costa Rica where "production is already back underway."

Peter Weber, the next star of ABC's The Bachelor, suffered an injury to his face during production on the upcoming season of the reality dating franchise.

"Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway," franchise host Chris Harrison said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of."

The 28-year-old Delta pilot from California, who is leading the 24th season, on Monday received 22 stitches while on location in Costa Rica. Production has continued as planned, however, with Weber in front of the cameras and on a date Tuesday, sources close to production told THR.

Radar Online was first to report the injury, which reportedly occurred on a golf course and without the cameras rolling.

The Bachelor went into production on the 2020 season in September. The first weeks of the competition are filmed at the franchise's Bachelor Mansion set in Agoura Hills, California. As the weeks go on, the star and remaining contestants start to travel the world. There are often travel days as the cast and crew change location, which would explain Weber's early arrival before filmed dates with the contestants began.

While the reality franchise has had its share of contestants getting physical or requiring medical treatment throughout the competition, this is the first reported injury for a cycle's lead.

Weber, who placed third on Hannah Brown's recent season of The Bachelorette, was announced as the next Bachelor during the Bachelor in Paradise finale in August.

The Bachelor is set to return Jan. 6.