TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Hits Season High, Ties 'The Voice'

Several other shows hit lows Monday, and 'The Enemy Within' drops in its second week.

Colton Underwood's fence-hopping break for freedom helped The Bachelor hit its highest ratings of the season on Monday.

The ABC show drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, tying with The Voice on NBC for the night's best performance in the key ad demographic. The Bachelor also had its largest total audience of the season with 7.22 million viewers.

The Voice, meanwhile, was within 0.1 of its premiere rating in adults 18-49 and grew a little in total viewers: 10.87 million versus 10.77 million a week ago.

The Enemy Within followed The Voice with a 0.9, down 25 percent from its premiere a week ago. Its total-viewer count held up better, falling only 7 percent to 5.36 million.

Several other shows hit lows Monday night. CBS' Man With a Plan (0.7) and Magnum P.I. (0.6) both had their worst outings of the season in adults 18-49, bookended by reruns of The Neighborhood and Bull. The CW also struggled as both Arrow (0.2) and Black Lightning (0.2) had series lows among adults 18-49.

On the plus(-ish) side, ABC's The Good Doctor (1.1) and Fox's The Passage (0.8) both held steady week to week. The Resident ticked up a tenth of a point to 1.0 on Fox.

ABC and NBC tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime at 1.7. Fox came in third at 0.9, followed by CBS, 0.6, Telemundo and Univision at 0.4 each and The CW, 0.2.