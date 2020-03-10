TV Ratings: 'Bachelor' Scores Season Highs With Part 1 of Finale

The ABC mainstay tops its previous bests by double digits and dominates 'The Voice' among adults 18-49.

The first half of The Bachelor finale on Monday scored the show's best same-day ratings of the season, giving ABC a big win among adults 18-49 in primetime. The show dominated NBC's The Voice in the key ad demographic, though the latter still led the night in total viewers.

The Bachelor's 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 was up 10.5 percent over its previous season best of 1.9, and its 7.59 million viewers was an 11 percent improvement over the prior high of 6.82 million. The Good Doctor followed with a 0.9 in the demo and 5.79 million viewers, up slightly from a week ago.

The Voice brought in the night's biggest total audience with 8.66 million viewers, down from 9 million last week. It also slipped in adults 18-49, dropping two-tenths of a point to 1.3. Manifest is currently showing its largest same-day audience (3.86 million) since its Jan. 6 season premiere while holding steady in adults 18-49 at 0.6.

The two-hour finale of 911: Lone Star averaged a 0.9 in adults 18-49 5.3 million viewers for Fox. CBS' Bull ticked up in adults 18-49 (0.7) and total viewers (6.3 million) versus its last episode two weeks ago. The Neighborhood (0.9 in adults 18-49, 6.22 million viewers) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.73 million) were steady in the demo but lost some viewers, and All Rise (0.5, 4.58 million) was down in both measures.

The season finales of All American and Black Lightning each earned a 0.2 in adults 18-49 for The CW.

ABC's 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 easily led primetime over the 1.0 for NBC. Fox (0.9) came in third. CBS was fourth with 0.7, followed by Univision (0.5), Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.2).

