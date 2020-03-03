TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: Women Tell All' and 'The Voice' Top Monday

The annual Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor topped the 2019 edition and helped ABC score a win among adults 18-49 in primetime Monday. NBC's The Voice, meanwhile, was the most-watched show of the night and put up ratings virtually identical to its premiere last week.

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All was off a little from last week's season highs for the show, but its 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.37 million viewers topped last season's installment (1.6 and 6.03 million a Tuesday night). The Good Doctor was steady at 0.8 in the demo and 5.64 million viewers.

The Voice matched the 1.5 in adults 18-49 for its season premiere, and its 8.96 million viewers is equal to the preliminary number from last week was well (the premiere adjusted up slightly to 8.99 million in the finals). Manifest is currently up a little in adults 18-49 vs. its last outing (0.7 vs. 0.6) and steady in total viewers at 3.75 million.

Fox's 911: Lone Star was in line with last week's ratings, scoring a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.52 million viewers. A repeat of Prodigal Son aired at 9 p.m. The CW's All American posted a 0.3 in adults 18-49, finishing above its same-day season average for the fourth consecutive week. Black Lightning was also steady at 0.2. CBS aired repeats all night.

ABC topped the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.4, ahead of NBC's 1.2. Fox (0.6) edged CBS and Univision (tied at 0.5) for third. Telemundo came in at 0.4 and The CW averaged 0.2.

