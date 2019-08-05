'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Renewed at ABC

Chris Harrison with star Hannah Brown on the recent finale of 'The Bachelorette'

The reality dating franchise continues with a 16th season of the female-led cycle and seventh year for the summer spinoff.

ABC is handing out more red roses.

The Bachelorette has been renewed for a 16th season and Bachelor in Paradise will return for a seventh cycle, the network announced during its turn at the Television Critics Association's press tour Monday. Those seasons of the reality dating franchise's female-led series and summer spinoff will both air in 2020.

The Bachelorette news comes one week after a two-night finale for the 15th cycle with Hannah Brown nabbed the franchise its best ratings in two years. The TV event marked the first expanded finale for The Bachelorette and delivered an unexpected ending when Brown and her winner revealed they had called off their engagement during the live Tuesday show.

The Paradise early renewal comes hours ahead of the summer dating show's sixth-season premiere. The summer spinoff airs two nights a week and sees memorable castoffs from previous Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons reuniting in a beach setting in hopes of finding love throughout the rose ceremony elimination competition. The sixth season, which debuts Monday, is set to portray the franchise's first same-sex relationship.

The renewals show that ABC's juggernaut franchise has no signs of slowing down. Bachelorette and Paradise join an already announced 24th season of The Bachelor, which will return January 2020. A lead has yet to be announced; the star is traditionally revealed later in the summer as Paradise continues to air.

All series are hosted by Chris Harrison and produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist exec produce The Bachelorette. Fleiss, Hilton, Woods, Warner, Caric and Geist exec produce Paradise.

The renewal news also comes amid headlines of domestic abuse allegations against franchise creator Fleiss, who settled his divorce ahead of The Bachelorette finale last week.