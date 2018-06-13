'The Bachelorette' Contestant Lincoln Adim Convicted of Indecent Assault and Battery

The 26-year-old from Nigeria is competing on Becca Kufrin's season of the ABC series, now airing.

A contestant currently appearing on ABC's The Bachelorette was convicted of indecent assault and battery last month stemming from a 2016 incident in Boston, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm.

Lincoln Adim, one of 28 men competing on Becca Kufrin's cycle of the reality dating competition, was convicted of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Adim, 26, was convicted on May 21 — one week before The Bachelorette premeired — and sentenced to one year in a house of correction. The incident in question occured May 30, 2016.

"The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years," reads the statement to THR. "If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender."

The news is the second controversy to hit the current season. In the show's debut week, early frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen came under fire for offensive social media behavior, spurring conversation about the long-running show's vetting process. On the last cycle of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, racist tweets from a contestant were unearthed while the show was airing, ultimately causing the show to announce a change in its vetting process after that season finished airing.

The Bachelorette is currently three weeks into its season. The cycle began filming in March and wrapped mid-May. The competition eliminates contestants each week and Adim, a Nigerian-born sales executive who resides in Los Angeles, is still in the competition. According to his ABC bio, Adim moved to Boston when he was a teenager and later attended college in Kentucky.

The Bachelorette airs its next episode on Monday.

ABC declined comment; producers Warner Bros. TV did not immediately respond to THR's request.

Franchise spoiler blogger Reality Steve was first to report the news, which was shared on social media by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey.