TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Ends on 2-Year High, 'America's Got Talent' Hits Lows

NBC's summer tentpole falls to its worst 18-49 rating ever opposite ABC's broadcast of Hannah Brown's decision on 'The Bachelorette.'

The Bachelorette posted its best ratings in two years with Tuesday's finale. America's Got Talent, meanwhile, recorded an all-time low in adults 18-49.

Part 2 of a twist-filled Bachelorette finale drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.44 million total viewers, the best outing for the show in both measures since the 2017 finale earned a 2.1 and 7.57 million viewers. The ABC series ends its season up about 5 percent in adults 18-49 in the same-day ratings and about even in viewers.

America's Got Talent managed just a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic — its lowest ever — and 7.87 million viewers, about 1.6 million fewer people than its previous low this season. The heavier-than-usual competition from both The Bachelorette and a Democratic presidential debate on CNN (ratings for which will be available later in the day) likely drove the declines. At 10 p.m., Bring the Funny also hit season lows of 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.77 million viewers.

CBS' Love Island posted a 0.4 in adults 18-49, on par with its week-ago rating. Blood & Treasure was also steady at 0.3, as were The CW's Pandora (0.1) and The 100 (0.2).

ABC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating, finishing half a point ahead of NBC (1.1). CBS and Fox each averaged 0.3, and The CW came in at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.