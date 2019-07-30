TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Finale Part 1 Tops 2018 Closer

Part one of the ABC show's two-night season ender hit season highs across the board.

The first half of The Bachelorette season finale scored season-high ratings across the board Monday night.

The ABC franchise delivered a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.15 million total viewers, up from 1.7 and 6.6 million a week ago. Monday's show also improved on The Bachelorette's 2018 (single-night) finale, which drew a 1.8 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.7 million viewers, and had the biggest audience for any episode of the series since the 2017 finale.

Assuming its ratings stay high for Tuesday's conclusion, The Bachelorette will likely finish slightly ahead of last season in adults 18-49 and about even in total viewers.

At 10 p.m., Grand Hotel matched a season high rating in adults 18-49 with 0.7, and its 3.11 million viewers were the most since June 24.

NBC's American Ninja Warrior tied for second in primetime in the 18-49 demo (along with Telemundo's La Reina del Sur finale) with a 0.8, even with last week, and 4.64 million viewers. CBS' Love Island was also steady week to week with a 0.4 demo rating and improved a bit in viewers (2.13 million versus 1.88 million on July 22).

Beat Shazam recorded a season-low 0.5 in adults 18-49 for Fox, while So You Think You Can Dance tied last week's low of 0.4. The CW got 0.2s from Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

ABC's 1.5 average among adults 18-49 in primetime more than doubled the 0.7 for second-place NBC. Telemundo finished third at 0.6 on the strength of La Reina del Sur. Fox earned a 0.5, Univision a 0.4, CBS a 0.3 and The CW a 0.2.

