'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Under Fire for Liking Controversial Social Media Posts

Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen liked a series of posts that mock immigrants and the trans community.

Following the premiere of The Bachelorette, the early frontrunner of Becca Kufrin's season is already finding himself embroiled in controversy over his social media history.

Garrett Yrigoyen, a medical sales rep from Nevada, appears to have liked a series of inflammatory posts on social media. According to screen grabs capturing his Instagram activity, the reality star liked posts that mock undocumented immigrants, the trans community, liberal feminists and Parkland student David Hogg.

The posts were shared by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey and can be viewed in the Twitter thread below.

Can we do a better job of social media deep dives on the dudes that try out for #thebachelorette - FYI douchebags we can see your likes. — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) May 24, 2018

During Monday's premiere, Garrett quickly cemented himself as a frontrunner when he received the only kiss from the Bachelorette, as well as her "first impression" rose. During the last three seasons of The Bachelorette, the man who received the first impression rose went on to win the entire season. Spoiler reports of Becca's season also point to Garrett being a serious contender for the man who Becca has announced she is already engaged to.

The Garrett controversy comes after the 2017 season of The Bachelorette, when offensive tweets from contestant Lee Garrett were unearthed as the season began to air. Though Lee eventually deleted the posts, the show was accused of not doing its due diligence and checking his Twitter feed.

After Lee's elimination, the ABC series included him on the reunion special so he could address the behavior, and the show announced plans to be more thorough in its social media vetting process.

Garrett has since deleted the Instragram account and has launched another one.

ABC and producers Warner Bros. declined to comment when reached by The Hollywood Reporter.