'Bachelorette' Star Promises "Unpredictable" Two-Night Finale Amid Frontrunner Drama

After a dramatic Men Tell All reunion special, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown is on to her final week and her final three men — Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron. And all signs are pointing to her live, two-night season finale not being as simple as a traditional engagement and final rose ending.

"With me, I think everything's unpredictable," Brown told The Hollywood Reporter at the Men Tell All taping of how her season ends. "This whole experience has been emotional and my journey will end emotional, and I think that’s why we need two nights — to unpack that and see how this thing is all going to go down." (Note: The special was filmed before news broke about Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss being accused of attacking his wife.)

Two of Brown's final three contestants have spent the last few weeks surrounded by controversy, as Wyatt and Weber have both been hit with claims by ex-girlfriends in the press that they have been unable to respond to. While the situation around Weber remains more murky, Bachelor Nation — and even host Chris Harrison, who promised answers to "rumors" Monday night — is waiting to hear Wyatt address the claim that he went on the show while still in a relationship, and with the intent to further his career. After the exit of controversial contestant Luke Parker, Wyatt has emerged as the frontrunner and the only remaining man Brown has told she loves.

Musician Haley Stevens told People that she and Wyatt, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, had been in a relationship for four months when he left to film The Bachelorette. "He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it," she said, adding that he ghosted her when he returned from filming. "He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career."

Last week, just prior to hometown dates, model Calee Lutes told ET that she had been dating pilot Weber for five months before he unexpectedly broke up with her when he signed up to go on the show. Lutes said the two met each other's families and talked about having kids until "two days before Christmas, we FaceTimed and he said that we should end our relationship before it got even more serious." She soon found out he had been cast on The Bachelorette, which went into production months after their breakup.

Neither Brown nor the men have been able to speak out about the allegations while on the show, but Wyatt did post an Instagram message saying he and his family have been harassed by fans over the claims. "I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then," he said, in part, in the post.

On her end, Brown — who also has her tongue tied by ABC until the After the Final Rose finale — says there have been pros and cons to letting the situation play out publicly first. "It’s hard sometimes, but there is also something about being able to just process it for myself and not having to speak on things that I’m not ready to speak on just yet," she told THR.

Harrison added that even he doesn't know what to expect for the two-night finale, the first in Bachelorette history. (Recent seasons of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were extended to two nights, but this marks a first for the Bachelorette.)

"She narrowed it down to three good guys, where it goes from here we’re about to find out," Harrison said when speaking to THR after the taping. "I don’t know how this ends, I know what happened in Greece but I don’t know how this is going to go, and that two-night live finale is going to be wild. It’s very rare where you go into something and you really don’t know."

Does this mean another iconic finale moment is ahead — something to rival Underwood's "fence jump" or Luyendyk Jr.'s controversial finalist swap? A two-night finale certainly indicates that Brown's journey did not come to an end when they wrapped in Greece. "As Hannah always says, it’s messy. She’s messy," Harrison teased. "God love her, but that’s her."

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.