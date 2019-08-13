'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Admits to "Struggling" After ABC Show

In the two weeks since her season of The Bachelorette concluded, star Hannah Brown admits she is "struggling" with the newfound fame and spotlight that comes with the ABC reality franchise.

In a lengthy post to her Instagram account late Monday night, the former Miss Alabama beauty queen, 24, referenced her faith while opening up about the rollercoaster ride she has experienced since leading the 15th season of the female-led series in the franchise, which nabbed the network its best ratings in two years when it concluded.

"Honest policy: I’m struggling," she wrote. "Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex. I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore."

Indeed, Brown emerged as one of the long-running franchise's most celebrated and sex-positive stars. A ramification of her time spent being open about sex and how her religious beliefs factor into her intimacy, however, forced her to fend off critics who attacked her faith and her behavior during her run. After a whirlwind TV romance with winner Jed Wyatt, the pair called off their engagement before the live July 30 finale. She left the door open to explore a romance with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, though he has since made national entertainment headlines for dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Brown, meanwhile, moved to Los Angeles from her home in Alabama during her stint on the ABC franchise and references how much her lifestyle has changed from the show in her post.

"I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode," she wrote. "I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now."

Brown said she is not complaining about a year of adventures, but adds, "The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago."

After competing on Colton Underwood's 2019 season of The Bachelor, Brown swiftly moved into production as the new Bachelorette earlier this spring. Though filming wrapped in May, her relationship was hit with reports about Wyatt having a prior relationship and her romance with the Nashville singer-songwriter continued to play out behind the scenes. With a spotlight on the now-single star, Brown — who has been open about her anxiety struggles — and her love life have continued to garner interest even though the season has ended.

"I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on," she added in the post. "Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too. Life is beautiful, but wild. I think it’s okay to be strong-to know you’re strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens."

She concluded her post by referencing the Bible: "I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride. Isaiah 54:10."

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after her unconventional finale, Brown admitted that "nobody" attached to the reality show wanted her to end the TV journey without finding love. "This was not the love story that anybody anticipated for me, but I still learned a lot about myself and found love for who I am completely," she said about what lies ahead. Adding about a potential romance with Cameron, "I’d like to keep my private life my private life from now on. It’s whatever I decide to choose to share."

Host Chris Harrison addressed how Brown was blindsided by Wyatt after accepting his proposal when speaking to THR about the franchise, which is currently airing season six of summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. "Someone tweeted, 'How do you guys not know these people are in relationships?' When you think about that statement, it’s quite silly. Because it’s up to someone to say they are either in a relationship or they are not. It’s easier to tell if someone is married, that’s a legal document. But the boyfriend, girlfriend, dating, broken up. There’s a big gray area. The show has never been predicated on the fact that it’s guaranteed to be successful. It’s really incumbent upon the Bachelor or the Bachelorette to dive in and get to know this person," he said. "For Hannah, you have to look back at the show and say, 'You walked through some red flags. His own family warned you about Jed and your family warned you about Jed.' Part of the show and dynamic is watching Hannah walk right by those red flags and say, 'You know what? I’m going to fix this guy and it’s us against the world.'"

The producers had released the names of Brown's contestants early in hopes that a situation like Wyatt could be prevented. Beyond that, even Brown admitted that there isn't much to be done if a contestant isn't being truthful about his or her intentions. ""Casting does the best they can do," Brown told THR after her finale about Wyatt making it through. "Releasing the names early was a great move in the right direction of making sure that they vet some guys out. You can learn a lot through social media and digging into that. They tried really hard for this not to happen and I think they’ll continue to do that, especially after this."