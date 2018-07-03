TV Ratings: 'The Bachelorette' Softens at Start of July 4th Week

Maybe it’s just premature holiday TV fatigue, but Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette logged season lows for ABC.

On the first night of the 4th of July week, the two-hour episode handed its network an easy win in both the key demo (and among total viewers). It was off by nearly 15 percent from the previous three weeks’ score, a first for what's shaping up to be a particularly steady season of the dating franchise. All told, The Bachelorette averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 — and 5.3 million viewers.

Lead-out The Proposal was steady with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 for its third episode.

Sporadic originals littered the rest of the broadcast dial, with NBC putting out a new episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. It held flat with another 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was again the only network to bother with scripted efforts on Monday. Salvation and Elementary each pulled a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, a week-to-week dip for the latter.

The CW was unmoved. The network had new episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?. The comedies each averaged a 0.3 rating in the key demo.