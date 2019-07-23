TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Hits 4-Year High

The special hits a season high in viewers and ties its best mark in the 18-49 demographic.

The ratings momentum for The Bachelorette continued Monday with the Men Tell All reunion special.

The ABC series delivered the night's biggest ratings in both adults 18-49 (1.7, tying a season high) and total viewers (6.59 million, a new season high). The two-hour special devoted a sizable portion of its run time to Hannah Brown's relationship with controversial contestant Luke Parker.

Monday's show was the biggest Men Tell All since 2015 and grew substantially over last season's special. It improved by 31 percent in the 18-49 demographic (versus a 1.3 last year) and by 20 percent in viewers (versus 5.47 million).

Grand Hotel didn't capitalize on the big lead-in, however, as its 0.5 demo rating and 2.84 million viewers were down slightly versus last week.

Elsewhere, NBC's American Ninja Warrior dipped slightly in adults 18-49 to 0.8 but was up week to week in viewers with 4.7 million. CBS' Love Island tied its season low of 0.4 in adults 18-49 opposite The Bachelorette, as did The Code (0.3).

Beat Shazam held at 0.6 on Fox, but So You Think You Can Dance dipped to 0.4. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both recorded 0.2s on The CW.

ABC coasted to a win for the night with a 1.3 average among adults 18-49, half a point better than NBC's 0.8. Fox averaged 0.5, CBS 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.