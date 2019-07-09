TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' Rises, 'Bachelorette' Stays on Top

The NBC competition hits a three-week high in adults 18-49, while ABC leads the night again.

The Bachelorette continued its winning streak on Monday night, carrying ABC to the top spot in primetime. NBC's American Ninja Warrior also improved.

For the fourth straight week, The Bachelorette scored a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, making it the only show to cross the 1.0 barrier on the broadcast networks. It also posted a season high in viewers with 5.99 million for Hannah Brown's visits to her remaining suitors' hometowns. Grand Hotel came down a little versus last week, with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 2.89 million viewers.

American Ninja Warrior's 0.9 in adults 18-49 was a three-week high and tied its best Monday performance of the season. It was down a bit in viewers, however, with 4.48 million vs. 4.75 million a week ago. Dateline led the 10 o'clock hour with a 0.7 in the demo.

Fox's Beat Shazam (0.6) and So You Think You Can Dance (0.5) returned with steady numbers after taking last week off. The Code also held at 0.4 on CBS, as did Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (both 0.2) on The CW.

ABC easily led the night with a 1.2 average among adults 18-49. NBC took second at 0.8, followed by Fox at 0.5, and CBS at 0.4. The CW averaged 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.