TV Ratings: 'The Bachelorette' Hits Season Highs

The Bachelorette scored season highs in Monday's ratings, jumping significantly over last week's numbers.

The show's 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 was a 36 percent improvement over the 1.1 it posted Memorial Day. The Bachelorette also topped 5 million viewers for the first time this season, averaging 5.49 million over its two hours (up from 4.67 million a week ago). A repeat of Celebrity Family Feud also scored well at 10 p.m. with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic.

Game 4 of the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals posted a 3.8 household rating in metered markets for NBC, up slightly from the series opener (3.7) a week ago. (Games 2 and 3 aired on NBC Sports Network.)

Monday's contest is the highest-rated game of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs so far. NBC will have at least two more games to broadcast Thursday and Sunday, as the seven-game series between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues is tied at 2-2.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance opened its 16th season with a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers, on par with its same-day averages from a year ago. Beat Shazam also drew a 0.7, along with 2.85 million viewers; both figures are up a little week to week. CBS' The Code scored a 0.5 and 4.6 million viewers; reruns filled the rest of the network's lineup.

NBC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating, pending updates for its live hockey broadcast. ABC finished second at 1.2, followed by Fox at 0.7. CBS and Telemundo averaged 0.5, Univision 0.4 and The CW 0.1 with a pair of reruns.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.