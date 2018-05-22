Jilted 'Bachelorette' Star Becca Kufrin Engaged

It's official: Becca Kufrin has moved on from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Following the most shocking ending of the long-running Bachelor franchise, the star of ABC's upcoming The Bachelorette has confirmed that she is now engaged.

"It was the happiest moment of my life!” Kufrin told People about the engagement, which will play out on her upcoming season. "And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind."

After winning the most recent season of The Bachelor and accepting a finale proposal earlier this year, Becca was blindsided by both Arie and producers when the Bachelor called off their engagement with the cameras rolling. The heartbreaking made-for-TV moment aired on March 5, but was actually filmed in January. Arie went on to propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham on the live After the Final Rose special (the pair are still engaged) and Becca continued down her own path as she went on to film the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres May 28.

Becca's pronouncement follows in tradition with past Bachelorettes, including her precursor Rachel Lindsay, who have spoiled ahead of their season's debut that they will, indeed, find their happy ending.

Viewers are particularly invested in Becca's happily ever after ever since she was subjected to the on-camera breakup. The choices made by producers to ambush Becca and by ABC to air the breakup footage — unedited and for nearly an hour — turned off some fans of the franchise, spurring think pieces and takedowns in the week that followed.

Though Becca admitted that she went through all the stages of grief over the split, she insisted that she was ready to move forward as the next star of the franchise when she began filming nearly two months later. Still, many wondered if Becca could make the turnaround so quickly and even ABC's head of alternative series Rob Mills revealed that the 28-year-old publicist made the decision to star on the show only days ahead of the After the Final Rose special.

"Once I got past the initial heartbreak ... at the end of the day, the show is about finding love," she had said. "That's all I want to do. I have so much love to give. Hard yes all around. I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be."

Viewers can see for themselves how ready Becca was to find love when her season begins airing Monday, May 28 on ABC.