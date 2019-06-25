TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Stays High as ABC Cruises

The series reaches a season high in viewers and maintains its season-high rating in adults 18-49.

The Bachelorette reached a season high in viewers Monday, helping ABC to a clear ratings win in primetime.

The show also tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating, and its 5.64 million viewers are its best of the season so far. The Bachelorette was the only series on the broadcast networks to get above a 1.0 for the night.

Grand Hotel also held fairly steady in its second week with a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic and 3.21 million viewers (versus 0.7 and 3.69 million for its premiere).

NBC's American Ninja Warrior was the night's No. 2 show in both adults 18-49 (0.9) and viewers (4.81 million), pulling in nearly identical numbers to its week-ago airing. Dateline led the 10 o'clock hour with a 0.7 and 3.89 million viewers.

Fox's Beat Shazam (0.6) and So You Think You Can Dance (0.5) both held steady in adults 18-49 and were up slightly in viewers. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2) ticked down slightly from its premiere on The CW, but Whose Line Is It Anyway? was steady at 0.2.

ABC's 1.2 average among adults 18-49 in primetime was 50 percent better than the 0.8 for second-place NBC. Fox and Telemundo tied for third at 0.5, ahead of 0.4s for CBS and Univision. The CW drew a 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.