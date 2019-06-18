TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Ties Season High, Helps 'Grand Hotel' Premiere

The ABC drama puts up decent numbers for its debut, while NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' is steady in its Monday debut.

The Bachelorette tied its season high in Monday's ratings, and it helped ABC's Grand Hotel put up decent premiere numbers as well.

Back in its regular home after a Tuesday airing a week ago, The Bachelorette scored a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, up 0.2 week to week and tying with its June 3 high. It's also at a season high in total viewers with 5.53 million.

Grand Hotel, meanwhile, debuted with a 0.7 in adults 18-49, tying for the lead at 10 p.m., and 3.72 million viewers. Those figures are on par with the debut of The Proposal (0.8, 3.79 million) in the same spot a year ago.

NBC's American Ninja Warrior held steady in its move to Monday night after opening the season Wednesdays. It scored a 0.9 in adults 18-49, even with its last airing two weeks ago, and improved by 9 percent in viewers (4.75 million versus 4.35 million). Dateline recorded a 0.7 and 4 million viewers at 10.

Fox's Beat Shazam was steady at a 0.6 in adults 18-49, but So You Think You Can Dance slipped a little to 0.5. Penn & Teller: Fool Us premiered with a 0.3 on The CW, even with its average last summer. Whose Line Is It Anyway? posted a 0.2 for its premiere.

ABC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, holding a 50 percent lead over second-place NBC (0.8). Fox posted a 0.5, and a night of repeats on CBS averaged 0.4. The CW drew a 0.2.

