8:34am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'The Voice' and 'The Bachelorette' Tie for Demo Lead
The final performance episode of The Voice's season and week two of The Bachelorette shared the top spot in Monday's broadcast ratings.
The Voice improved a little bit week to week in scoring a 1.2 rating in the key ad demographic. The NBC show's 7.85 million viewers also topped the night on the networks. The Bachelorette, meanwhile, came down a tick to 1.2 in adults 18-49 to go along with 4.51 million viewers (versus 4.77 million for its premiere) on ABC. It did, however, come out on top among younger viewers, drawing a 1.1 rating among adults 18-34 versus 0.7 for The Voice.
At 10 p.m., the season finale of NBC's The Enemy Within posted a 0.6 in adults 18-49, even with its last several outings. The Fix closed its season on ABC with a 0.5, up slightly.
Following an encore of The Big Bang Theory series finale (1.0), CBS' The Code tied its season high in adults 18-49 at 0.7. The 2019 edition of the Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special drew a 0.5.
Fox got a 0.7 from the third-season premiere of Beat Shazam, slightly below the 0.8 for its 2018 debut but on par with its season two average. The season finale of Legends of Tomorrow delivered a 0.3 for The CW, followed by a 0.2 for a repeat of the special Roswell: Mysteries Decoded.
ABC and NBC tied for the primetime lead in adults 18-49 at 1.0. CBS, 0.7, edged Fox, 0.6, for third place. The CW averaged 0.2.
