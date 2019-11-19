'Back to Life' Renewed for Season 2 on Showtime

Showtime has picked up a second season of its dark comedy Back to Life, starring and co-created by Daisy Haggard.

The pickup comes four episodes into the show's six-episode run, with the season set to wrap with two episodes Nov. 24. The series, from Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams, Haggard and co-creator Laura Solon, follows a woman, Miri (Haggard), who was recently released from prison after serving an 18-year sentence.

Miri returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms over her. She tries to readjust to civilian life, restart old relationships and make new ones, and find a job, while desperately waiting for the world to forget what happened.

"Back to Life is a charming, funny and introspective comedy that resonates beautifully with Showtime viewers," said Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde. “With such sharp writing and sensitive, winning performances from Daisy and the cast, we are confident that this gem from across the pond has even more delights to share with us in season two."

Said Haggard, "Laura and I are delighted that Showtime and the BBC are giving us a chance to continue Miri's story. There's so much more to tell, and we are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do that."

Back to Life has earned unanimously positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's Tim Goodman calling the show "a real, unexpected gem and one of the better surprises of 2019."

The series is produced by the Williams' Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International. Haggard, Solon, Harry and Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond executive produce. Season two will be a co-production of Showtime and BBC Three.

"The reception that Back to Life has received has been amazing," said Harry Williams. "Daisy and Laura are those rare writers that can make you laugh and cry in equal measure — which is a wonderful quality. We can't wait for fans to see what they have in store for Miri this time around."

Back to Life is part of a Showtime scripted roster that includes Shameless, Billions, City on a Hill, Homeland (which begins its final season in February), The Chi, Black Monday, Kidding, Ray Donovan, On Becoming a God in Central Florida and the forthcoming L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress and The Good Lord Bird.